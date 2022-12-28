ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stifling Jonesboro defense shuts down Covington Newton, Ga., in first round of King Cotton Holiday Classic

By Nate Olson
PINE BLUFF - Jonesboro’s tenacious defense finally wore down Covington (Ga.) Newton on Tuesday night in a first-round King Cotton Holiday Classic King Bracket game at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The Hurricane outscored the Rams 19-11 in the fourth quarter to seal the 50-42 win.

“[Defense] has to travel, for sure,” Jonesboro head coach Wes Swift said. “It can’t just be at home when the crowd is there to cheer you on. You have to create your own energy. We have done a good job of that all year and again tonight.

“You can tell we are not a smooth-running offense right now. We are still trying to figure that part of it out. But defense is keeping us in games and giving us a chance to win in the fourth quarter.”

Jonesboro moves on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. to play Beaumont (Texas) United, one of the powerhouse programs in the Lone Star State.

“To win the tournament, you have to win the first one,” Swift said. “We had a good effort tonight, and we are right where we want to be.”

On Tuesday night, the Hurricane held UConn commit Stephon Castle to just six points on 2-of-10 shooting.

“We pride ourselves on guarding the ball, and helping the helper, and I think we did a great job of that tonight,” Jonesboro senior Isaac Harrell said. “With a great player like [Castle], he is going to get buckets, but we contained him as well as we could.”

Jonesboro, which trailed 21-19 at halftime, entered the fourth quarter tied with the Rams at 31-31. Deion Buford-Wesson, who finished with a team-high 14 points, hit one of two free throws to begin the quarter and JHS never lost that advantage. Harrell, who added 13 points, hit a drifting jumper to extend the Jonesboro lead to 36-33 with 4:51 to play.

Marcus Whitlock, who led the Rams with 14 points, hit two free throws on the next possession and the lead was one.

That’s when the Hurricane pulled away, going on a 10-2 run to end the game. The big blow was a length-of-the-court pass from Harrell to Phillip Tillman, who laid the ball in to push the JHS lead to 46-37 with 58 seconds remaining. Tillman added another driving basket in the lane after an empty Newton possession and JHS led 48-37, its largest lead of the game.

“Once you get a five-point lead, they get a little desperate,” Swift said. “They did a bunch of running and jumping and creating space, but our guys did a good job of reacting.”

Jonesboro could muster only nine first-quarter points and committed four turnovers in the first quarter. Adjustments were needed to get the open shots from its motion offense.

“They are long, obviously, and athletic,” Swift said. “They get through screens and passes that should be open against most teams aren’t open against them. You have to learn to cut to space behind them. After the first quarter we really cleaned it up."

Pine Bluff 47, Elkins (Missouri City, Texas) High School 38

In the final game of the night, the hometown Zebras jumped to a 13-4 first-quarter lead and held a comfortable 26-11 advantage at halftime in a first-round King Bracket game. However, Elkins cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter before Pine Bluff responded and finished off the victory.

Missouri football signee Jordon Harris finished with 15 points and five rebounds to lead the Zebras. Courtney Crutchfield chipped in 12 points and four rebounds. Charley Redo led Elkins with nine points.

Beaumont (Texas) United 49, Sidwell Friends (Washington, D.C.) 20

University of Washington signee Wesley Yates poured in 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a first-round King Bracket game that was never close.

United never trailed, leading 8-0 after the first quarter and 21-4 at halftime. Trealyn Porchia added 12 points and nine rebounds for United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMitt_0jwEMcfE00
