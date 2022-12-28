Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
BlackRock says throw out your old investment playbook, we’re headed for a ‘new regime of greater macro and market volatility’
BlackRock warned investors to expect a recession, persistent inflation, and an era that requires a more “nimble” approach in its 2023 Global Outlook this week.
5 Dow Stocks With the Biggest Dividends Could Be Huge 2023 Winners
Legacy companies in sectors poised to benefit from solid demand next year and that pay big, dependable dividends are likely among the best ideas to outperform. These five top Dow Jones industrials still offer excellent entry points and have survived market and economic downturns before.
NASDAQ
See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.
There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market
These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.
NASDAQ
2 Cannabis Stocks To Watch In 2023
Cannabis stocks have garnered significant attention in recent years. This comes as more and more countries and states legalize marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.
CNBC
IBM beat all its large-cap tech peers in 2022 as investors shunned growth for safety
IBM is up 6% in 2022, topping every large-cap tech stock. The company has bolstered its consulting business with small acquisitions and cozied up to fast-growing cloud providers Amazon and Microsoft. IBM generated $752 million in free cash flow in the latest quarter and paid out $1.5 billion in dividends.
ValueWalk
Annuity Market Will Cool In 2023 As Interest Costs Soar: Expert Forecast
A tumbling stock market and higher interest rates are forcing consumers to buy annuities. According to LIMRA, a trade group for the insurance industry, annuity sales in the third quarter of 2022 approached $80 billion, just beating the $79.4 billion record set in Q2. It’s an impressive 27% increase over last year.
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Before the New Bull Market, and 1 to Avoid
If a bull market emerges in 2023, prospective investors in dividend stocks will be in a race against time to buy shares while prices are low and dividend yields are high. After a run-up, such companies might not be priced at a bargain anymore, and that means you might be better off waiting for shares to fall once more, losing valuable time to be accumulating dividends in the process.
NASDAQ
5 Sector ETFs That Crushed the Market in Q4
After a strong start to the fourth quarter, Wall Street got caught in a vicious circle of trading. Although easing inflation and bets over small rate hikes have provided some relief to the stocks in the first half of the quarter, the risk-on sentiment faded after the Fed revealed hawkish stance for 2023. Additionally, a resurgence of virus cases in China and the resultant strict measures, and recession fears added to the chaos.
Why 5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Technology Stocks May Be Huge 2023 Winners
These five outstanding Goldman Sachs top picks in the technology sector are offering some bigger and better growth potential than the so-called FAANG stocks, the best-performing tech stocks of the past decade.
Zacks.com
5 Top-Ranked Dividend Growth Stocks for 2023
As volatility and uncertainty triggered by Fed’s policy tightening and recessionary fears persist in the stock market ahead of the New Year, dividend investing seems to be a better bet. Though it does not offer dramatic price appreciation, the strategy is a major source of consistent income for investors to create wealth when returns from the equity market are at risk.
2 Attractive Dividend Stocks to Buy With 6%+ Yields
The multi-decade high inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical tensions have led to significant stock market volatility this year. Amid the prevalent recession fears, investing in high-yield dividend stocks BHP...
astaga.com
Bitcoin holds $16K as markets edged towards 2022 close
Bitcoin was altering fingers close to $16,600 on Wednesday, about 1% down prior to now 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is heading for its worst yearly returns since 2018. Shares have additionally hit a brutal patch in 2022, with main US indexes headed for his or her worst annual returns since 2008.
investorjunkie.com
QQQ vs. VOO: Which Is The Better ETF?
ETFs offer diversity and some sense of stability since you don’t have to worry about tracking the stock market daily. Two of the best ETFs available are QQQ and VOO. Both of these follow a different index, and they allow you to invest in some of the largest companies on the market.
NASDAQ
Financial Sector Update for 12/28/2022: ARBK,GLXY.TO,ING,MHLD
Financial stocks were narrowly mixed with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.2% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was rising 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 0.6% after data Wednesday showed pending home sales fell for a sixth month in a row in November, dropping 4% from the previous month compared with market expectations for 0.5% decline.
Zacks.com
3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds You Should Consider Buying
Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps, and are thus safer. Generally, companies with market capitalization of more than $10 billion are...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 27, 2022
Wall Street closed mostly higher on Friday, in a light trading day ahead of the Christmas weekend as recession fears continued to dampen investors’ spirit despite data showing signs of cooling inflation. All three major indexes ended in positive territory. How Did The Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
Comments / 0