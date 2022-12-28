ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

susanvillestuff.com

Chief Moore Warns Those Living in Flood Prone Areas to Be Prepared

With wave after wave of precipitation in our weather forecast, and rainfall and melt predictions of just under 2.5 inches, forecasters expect the Susan River to enter the monitor stage at 11.6 feet Saturday evening. “Historically, the Susan River is rapidly reactive to this amount of precipitation and melting with...
SUSANVILLE, CA
2news.com

Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning

A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
2news.com

Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
SUN VALLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect is In custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks people to avoid the area. The sheriff’s office said the...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Overnight Rain And Snow; Much More Active Weather Ahead

The final Wednesday of the year was a pleasant one for northern California, but there have been some areas of fog to contend with. Our next storm will deliver rain and snow overnight, with much more active weather ahead! We started the week with a powerful storm late Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday was fairly quiet. Late tonight a fast-moving wave will move overhead, delivering our next round of rain and high elevation snow. Much of the rain and snow will be done by late morning Thursday. We'll only have a few hours of quieter weather around midday Thursday before a much larger mass of moisture moves overhead, and that will bring more rain and mountain snow from late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
2news.com

Inmate Dies after Hospital Transport from the Washoe County Detention Facility

On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event. After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital. The initial investigation found...
krcrtv.com

CHP investigating fatal head-on crash in Susanville on Tuesday

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway Patrol officials in the Susanville area are investigating a fatal crash near the Bogard Visitor Center on Tuesday this week. Officials said 66-year-old Debbie Guaspari-Larosa of Napa, Calif. was driving a '09 Ford F-150 east on Highway 44 at around 5:19 p.m. At the same time, an unidentified 51-year-old woman from Provo, Utah, was driving a '06 Buick west on Hwy 44.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Traffic stop leads to big drug bust

A traffic stop of a speeding car in Lassen County led to a big drug bust. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Madison Phillip Treat, 25, of Woodenville, Washington, was pulled over about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 near the Honey Lake Motocross Park from driving a 2021 KIA Forte at 110 miles-per-hour.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

