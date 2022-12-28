Read full article on original website
susanvillestuff.com
Chief Moore Warns Those Living in Flood Prone Areas to Be Prepared
With wave after wave of precipitation in our weather forecast, and rainfall and melt predictions of just under 2.5 inches, forecasters expect the Susan River to enter the monitor stage at 11.6 feet Saturday evening. “Historically, the Susan River is rapidly reactive to this amount of precipitation and melting with...
2news.com
Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning
A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
2news.com
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
KOLO TV Reno
Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect is In custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks people to avoid the area. The sheriff’s office said the...
krcrtv.com
Traffic Alert: Highway 44 blocked near Old Station due to multi-vehicle crash
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 27, 6 PM:. Highway 44 is currently blocked just east of the Bogard Rest Area due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision, according to Caltrans District 2. The blockage is occurring roughly 30 miles west of Susanville and 24 miles from Old Station. There...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County gets thousands in grants from the state of Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants from the state of Nevada for legal help, pet shelters, and to reduce DNA backlogs. The grants for the county are broken down as follows:. $100,000 as part of the OVC FY 2023 Emergency and...
sparkstrib.com
Washoe County considering fines for illegal camping, raising fears for homeless
Washoe County commissioners took first steps this week toward criminalizing unauthorized camping — a move that would align the law in unincorporated areas with policies in Reno and Sparks, but that has been criticized as being overly harsh to homeless people. Commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday to start the...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast - Overnight Rain And Snow; Much More Active Weather Ahead
The final Wednesday of the year was a pleasant one for northern California, but there have been some areas of fog to contend with. Our next storm will deliver rain and snow overnight, with much more active weather ahead! We started the week with a powerful storm late Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday was fairly quiet. Late tonight a fast-moving wave will move overhead, delivering our next round of rain and high elevation snow. Much of the rain and snow will be done by late morning Thursday. We'll only have a few hours of quieter weather around midday Thursday before a much larger mass of moisture moves overhead, and that will bring more rain and mountain snow from late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
2news.com
Inmate Dies after Hospital Transport from the Washoe County Detention Facility
On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event. After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital. The initial investigation found...
krcrtv.com
CHP investigating fatal head-on crash in Susanville on Tuesday
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Highway Patrol officials in the Susanville area are investigating a fatal crash near the Bogard Visitor Center on Tuesday this week. Officials said 66-year-old Debbie Guaspari-Larosa of Napa, Calif. was driving a '09 Ford F-150 east on Highway 44 at around 5:19 p.m. At the same time, an unidentified 51-year-old woman from Provo, Utah, was driving a '06 Buick west on Hwy 44.
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust
A traffic stop of a speeding car in Lassen County led to a big drug bust. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Madison Phillip Treat, 25, of Woodenville, Washington, was pulled over about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 near the Honey Lake Motocross Park from driving a 2021 KIA Forte at 110 miles-per-hour.
Officers shoot 2 inmates after stabbing at California prison
SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two correctional officers shot and killed two incarcerated people who were stabbing a fellow inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said Wednesday. Staff at High Desert State Prison in Susanville responded around 11 a.m. Tuesday after Anthony Aguilera was attacked by two men wielding...
