The final Wednesday of the year was a pleasant one for northern California, but there have been some areas of fog to contend with. Our next storm will deliver rain and snow overnight, with much more active weather ahead! We started the week with a powerful storm late Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday was fairly quiet. Late tonight a fast-moving wave will move overhead, delivering our next round of rain and high elevation snow. Much of the rain and snow will be done by late morning Thursday. We'll only have a few hours of quieter weather around midday Thursday before a much larger mass of moisture moves overhead, and that will bring more rain and mountain snow from late Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO