Long Beach police arrest robbery suspects armed with electric saw
Police officers dispatched to a burglary call in Long Beach arrested two suspects who were equipped with an electric-powered reciprocating saw and saw blades, authorities said Tuesday.
Officers responding about 11:10 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of West Anaheim Street regarding a possible burglary spotted two suspects on the property, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
With the assistance of a police helicopter, the two suspects were located hiding on the property — with an electric saw and saw blades in their possession.
Both were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and possession of burglary tools, with both of their bail set at $500.
