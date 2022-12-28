Long Beach police arrest robbery suspects armed with electric saw

Police recovered this reciprocating saw, left, and blades from two robbery suspects. | Photos courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department

Police officers dispatched to a burglary call in Long Beach arrested two suspects who were equipped with an electric-powered reciprocating saw and saw blades, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers responding about 11:10 p.m. Monday to the 1400 block of West Anaheim Street regarding a possible burglary spotted two suspects on the property, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

With the assistance of a police helicopter, the two suspects were located hiding on the property — with an electric saw and saw blades in their possession.

Both were arrested on suspicion of trespassing and possession of burglary tools, with both of their bail set at $500.