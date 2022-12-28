Read full article on original website
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
Potential for Accumulating Ice Prompts Winter Storm Watch for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The potential for accumulating ice in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch. Sunday morning’s forecast calls for the winter storm to arrive in the region Monday evening. Widespread ice accumulations of 0.1-0.2 inches are predicted...
superhits1027.com
⚠🧊❄Winter Storm Watch for Ice and Snow Monday into Tuesday⚠🧊❄
…Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
KIMT
How to get rid of live Christmas trees in Albert Lea and Mason City
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The new year will start off with people getting rid of their live Christmas trees. In Mason City, trees should be placed at the curb for pickup on January 11. City officials say the tree should be cut in half if it is over six feet tall and tree stands, nails or metal fasteners, wire, and any material items must be removed from the tree. Do not place the tree in a bag and roping or wreaths that contain wire must be placed in regular garbage.
Southern Minnesota News
Oronoco man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 90 in Mower County early Thursday morning
An Oronoco man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on westbound Interstate 90 in Mower County early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2008 Chevy Cobalt being driven by 24-year old Coltin Parker Strop of Oronoco was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 2:37 a.m. Thursday morning when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet road and rolled, coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes of I-90 at milepost 203 in Pleasant Valley Township.
KIMT
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
KIMT
Having a good time at the Quarry Hill Nature Center
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Hopefully, you got a chance to take advantage of the relatively nice weather we had today. A lot of the people at the Quarry Hill Nature Center sure did. Both kids and adults looked at the different exhibits on display in the Exploration Hall. People also did some cross country skiing on the snowy ground. Jim Skuldt, one of the visitors, said the place makes him feel nostalgic.
KIMT
Fatal auto accident in Wabasha County involved a Rochester motorist
WATOPA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A fatal three-vehicle collision in Wabasha County involved a Rochester driver. The names and conditions of those involved have not been released but the Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:10 pm on Highway 42. A 2021 Chevy Blazer driven by an 81-year-old Rochester man was driving south when it was rear ended by a southbound 2006 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 22-year-old man from Kellogg. A 2005 Ford Escape driven by a 69-year-old man from Plainview then also crashed into the Chevy Blazer.
KIMT
Rochester woman killed in St. Paul crash Friday
St. PAUL, Minn. - A Rochester woman was killed in a car crash in St. Paul Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol said at 8 p.m. Friday, 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was driving south on interstate 34E at interstate 94 when she made a sudden lane change and lost control of the car. The car collided with the median wall.
KAAL-TV
Structure deemed a total loss after SE Rochester fire
(ABC 6 News) – A southeastern Rochester structure is deemed a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 233 County Road 16 SE in High Forest Township at 2:09 a.m. A person at a residence about 1 mile north of the property saw the fire and called it in.
KIMT
Drive sober or get pulled over on NYE
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's new year's weekend and with that can come danger. Each year, poor choices get made, creating a horrible start to the new year, when people choose to not drive sober. In the last five years, there were 620 drunk driving-related deaths in Minnesota alone. Driving under...
Rochester woman dies after losing control of car, crashing into median
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Rochester woman died on Friday evening in St. Paul after losing control of her car on the interstate.The State Patrol said Qushawna Pugh, 31, was traveling south on Interstate 34 East at Interstate 94,when she made a sudden lane change and lost control of her car. The car collided with a median wall.Pugh was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.
KIMT
Forager Brewery hosts fundraiser to help out local school
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Forager Brewery hosted a fundraiser today to help out a local school. They're trying to help students from Rochester Montessori School attend a performance by the African Music Ensemble at Macalester College in Saint Paul on January 10th. Proceeds made from purchases of food and drinks will be donated to the school tomorrow.
KIMT
Rochester's Home Federal bank presents final Seed Money award to local do-gooder
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Home Federal in Rochester has awarded the 14th and final recipient of the bank’s Seed Money campaign. $5,000 was presented to Wendy Sempf, who she has dedicated much of her time since the early 1990s to volunteering with the Community Food Response in downtown Rochester. The Community Food Response is a volunteer-led non-profit that started in 1993 and provides free meals to people experiencing food insecurity. All food and meals are donated from local grocery stores, healthcare facilities, restaurants, and other organizations to help reduce food waste within the community.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato’s Most Shoplifted 2022: Scheels on top again, Mills Fleet Farm snags #2
It seems 2020 changed everything, even Mankato’s most shoplifted stores. It was in 2020 that Scheels became the Most Shoplifted retailer in Mankato, taking the top spot from Walmart, which had held the #1 ranking for three years running. In 2022, Scheel’s is #1 for the third year in a row.
KIMT
First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2023 was a seven-pound two-ounce baby girl named Alice. Alice was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea at 1:42 this morning and is just over a foot and a half long. She was made a hat...
Popular Farm in Rochester Ending 2022 With a Sad News
A Popular Farm in Southeast Minnesota Is Ending 2022 With a Sad Announcement. 2022 is ending on a sad note in Southeast Minnesota. Pauley Alpaca Company, which is located in Rochester, Minnesota, has been allowing visitors to enjoy their farm for the past 10 years. If you couldn't figure it out from their name, well, they are known for some pretty incredible alpacas. Unfortunately, 2022 is ending on a sad note for them.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to Freeborn County drug crime
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested with meth and a stolen handgun is pleading not guilty. Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28 of Wells, is charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. Garcia was arrested September...
fox9.com
Cattle on I-35 in Minnesota after rollover crash
MEDFORD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several cows found their way onto Interstate 35 on Wednesday morning. The cattle were spotted at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the median of I-35 near Medford, in southern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 a trailer rolled and four cattle got loose....
