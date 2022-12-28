KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The new year will start off with people getting rid of their live Christmas trees. In Mason City, trees should be placed at the curb for pickup on January 11. City officials say the tree should be cut in half if it is over six feet tall and tree stands, nails or metal fasteners, wire, and any material items must be removed from the tree. Do not place the tree in a bag and roping or wreaths that contain wire must be placed in regular garbage.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO