Having an assistant coach as the face of your sportsbook is turning into an issue for PointsBet. Drew Brees was brought in to be an interim assistant coach at his alma mater Purdue a couple of weeks ago, and it was already known that the Boilermakers would be competing at the Citrus Bowl against No. 16 LSU on Jan. 2. PointsBet, however, had a relationship with the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who was the brand ambassador for the sportsbook since June 2021, and even reportedly was given an equity stake in the company. Ahead of Purdue’s bowl game, PointsBet cited that their ambassador relationship with Brees had to end due to various gambling and legal regulations. As a result, all bets that have been made on Purdue’s Citrus Bowl Game vs. LSU on PointsBet had to be stopped and voided due to New Jersey state laws. Most books have Purdue as a roughly 14.5-point underdog against LSU in the Citrus Bowl, which will kick off on Monday at 1 p.m. EST.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO