Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on winning. They outclassed the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to book their third straight win. They enter this weekend as heavy favorites against an embattled Denver Broncos squad that cannot seem to sort itself out. Kansas City and Denver collide at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17, with the looking to maybe overtake the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC. Keep in mind that the Chiefs are at 12-3. They have won the AFC West, and they can still potentially steal home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs if they win here and the Bills lose to the Bengals. That should give the Chiefs a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Chiefs Week 17 predictions as they take on the Broncos.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Josh Allen absolutely clowned on his fellow AFC East quarterbacks while recruiting Von Miller last March

On more than a few occasions this NFL season, the AFC East race did not appear like it would play out the way we all thought it would - with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills easily taking the top spot for the third straight season and officially planting their flag as the new AFC East juggernaut. The new-look Miami Dolphins, and the much-improved New York Jets, both had something to say about that. Even the New England Patriots, despite a slow start, crept back into the fold before Thanksgiving.
Drew Brees causes Citrus Bowl betting halt in bizarre gambling situation

Retired former Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees is at the center of an unusual gambling situation this week. David Purdum of ESPN reported on Friday that New Jersey state regulators have ordered their sportsbooks to halt betting on the Citrus Bowl between Purdue and LSU (set to be played this coming Monday). The reason given... The post Drew Brees causes Citrus Bowl betting halt in bizarre gambling situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New Jersey shutters Citrus Bowl bets over Drew Brees’ PointsBet deal

Having an assistant coach as the face of your sportsbook is turning into an issue for PointsBet. Drew Brees was brought in to be an interim assistant coach at his alma mater Purdue a couple of weeks ago, and it was already known that the Boilermakers would be competing at the Citrus Bowl against No. 16 LSU on Jan. 2. PointsBet, however, had a relationship with the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who was the brand ambassador for the sportsbook since June 2021, and even reportedly was given an equity stake in the company. Ahead of Purdue’s bowl game, PointsBet cited that their ambassador relationship with Brees had to end due to various gambling and legal regulations. As a result, all bets that have been made on Purdue’s Citrus Bowl Game vs. LSU on PointsBet had to be stopped and voided due to New Jersey state laws. Most books have Purdue as a roughly 14.5-point underdog against LSU in the Citrus Bowl, which will kick off on Monday at 1 p.m. EST.
Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Unloads on Staffer Before Alamo Bowl

Texas (8-5) head football coach Steve Sarkisian was fired up ahead of his team’s matchup against No. 12 Washington (11-2) in the Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday. Perhaps a little too fired up, as one broadcast crew member found out. With his Longhorns ready to explode out of the tunnel at the Alamodome, Sarkisian appeared to be locked in. But after the broadcast crew member put his hands on Sarkisian to hold him back, the second-year head coach came unglued.
Chiefs Should Keep It Simple Vs Broncos

For the final time in the 2022 regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting a division rival at Arrowhead Stadium. The Denver Broncos will look to end their losing streak against the Chiefs, once again. Kansas City has now won 14 consecutive games against this particular opponent. Earlier this season, the game was out of hand early, as the Chiefs jumped out to a 27-0 lead over the Broncos in Denver. Yet, the Broncos made it tight at the end, only losing by six points.
