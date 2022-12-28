NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?
Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
NFL overturns suspensions for Rams, Broncos players
One day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi one game each following their postgame fight on Sunday, the league overturned the punishments on Tuesday. The suspensions were wiped out, with Gregory instead getting fined $50,000 and Aboushi getting fined $12,000. The verdicts were made by appeals officers James Thrash and Derrick Brooks after NFL vice president of football...
thecomeback.com
Texans star announces bold contract demand
The Houston Texans sputtered mightily in 2022. Through all the team’s downtrodden results, lineman Laremy Tunsil managed to shine brightly. Even with the offense a mess around him, Tunsil’s brilliance has stood out. Fans elected the former Ole Miss standout to his third-career Pro Bowl after he allowed only one sack all season. Now, the 28-year-old lineman is looking for a new contract. He’s thinking big, too: According to ESPN, he wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
NFL: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Dec 24, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) fights off a tackle attempt from Houston Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (21) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Next Job Suggestion
J.J. Watt announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. While the star defensive lineman will finish playing football after the Arizona Cardinals' final two games, Watt has plenty of time to consider future work. On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he sees...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks during warm ups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview
Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Not Worried About Knee
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed his injured left knee after not practicing on Wednesday.
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs
Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 17 Preview: Packers (-3.5) Cover, Vikings Have Nothing To Play For
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Packers and Vikings.
Titans rule RB Derrick Henry doubtful with hip injury
The Tennessee Titans will move toward a key game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday with running back Derrick Henry listed as doubtful with a hip injury. The Titans are just 7-8 in the AFC South but are tied for first place with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henry, 28, is second in the NFL with 1,429 yards rushing this season. He gained 126 yards on 23 carries in last weekend's 19-14...
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots
After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in the AFC East in 19 of the previous 21 seasons. It's been a long, tumultuous road for the Dolphins, who, through their own doing and with a little bit of help, could lock down their...
Potential first-round DT Bryan Bresee holds draft decision
Potential first-round draft pick Bryan Bresee plans to celebrate with his Clemson teammates before making any decisions about his future. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, said Wednesday his focus is on the No. 7 Tigers beating No. 6 Tennessee on Friday in the Orange Bowl. He has eight sacks in 20 career starts, but is considering a potential return for 2023 along with defensive lineman K.J. Henry. Henry,...
Raiders to park Derek Carr, start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr to start Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the regular season in what could be the beginning of a changing of the guard at quarterback. Coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders are eager to evaluate Stidham and outlined plans for the final two games, which include making Carr inactive on game day. Chase Garbers will be the No. 2 quarterback. Carr,...
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
Will he, or won't he? That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he was optimistic that Jackson would play again this season. But missing the first practice...
Cards turn to QB David Blough to start vs. Falcons
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough will start Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons after Colt McCoy experienced concussion symptoms late in the week. Coach Kliff Kingsburgy said Friday that Blough, 27, is getting the nod over Trace McSorley, who completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards with an interception in Arizona's 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Cardinals (4-11) have lost five straight and seven of their past eight contests. ...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Devonte Wyatt Earning More Playing Time
“He’s got to take advantage of every snap he gets, and that’s not only in the game, that’s in practice, as well,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Devonte Wyatt.
