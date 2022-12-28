LOS ANGELES - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a French bulldog that was taken during an armed robbery in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 8000 block of Cashio Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to LAPD, a woman felt a tug on her dog's leash from behind and noticed one of the suspects – in this case, Suspect 1 – trying to take the dog away from her.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO