foxla.com

Carvel ice cream shop in Westwood looted

LOS ANGELES - Steve Winick started the New Year with a dreaded text. A friend sent him photos of his vandalized ice cream shop. Five out of seven windows were shattered, but Winick said the only thing that was taken was the cash register which had less than $200 in it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Grand Park New Year's Eve celebration returns to downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - What organizers bill as the West Coast's largest free New Year's Eve event will be held in person for the first time since 2019. About 40,000 people are expected for Grand Park's NYELA, which will feature music performances on two stages, nearly 30 of Los Angeles' favorite food trucks and art installations and will culminate with a 3D countdown light show projected onto City Hall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Body found at base of cliff near San Pedro's Sunken City

A body was found Sunday at the base of a cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro, authorities said. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call at 10:38 a.m. Sunday from county lifeguards reporting a possible fatality at the base of the cliff. The victim was located and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Home invasion rocks affluent community near Pasadena

SAN MARINO, Calif. – Four men in black ski masks forced their way into a San Marino residence by prying open the French door to a master bedroom, zip-tying the two elderly homeowners and forcing them to lie down near the front door at gunpoint while they ransacked the house, authorities said Saturday.
SAN MARINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

DTLA shooting leaves one injured

LOS ANGELES – A man has been shot in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities. Authorities were dispatched to the corner of 7th and Spring Street around 7:02 p,m. where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Video from the scene shows the man was shot in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

NYE storm soaks SoCal; more rain forecast

The Southland was drying out from a wet New Year's Eve Sunday and looking forward to two days of dry, crisp weather before more rain hits the area later this week. The forecast for Monday's Rose Parade and Rose Bowl football game in Pasadena calls for cloudy skies and cold temperatures but no rain, according to the National Weather Service.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in Orange County

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
foxla.com

French bulldog stolen from woman walking her dog in LA's Pico-Robertson area

LOS ANGELES - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a French bulldog that was taken during an armed robbery in the Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 8000 block of Cashio Street around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to LAPD, a woman felt a tug on her dog's leash from behind and noticed one of the suspects – in this case, Suspect 1 – trying to take the dog away from her.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Officials trying to identify 2 men hospitalized in Los Angeles area

Hospital workers at Dignity Health are hoping to name two unidentified men who were found in the Los Angeles area and have remained hospitalized since before Christmas. One of the men was brought to a local hospital in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 21 after he was found on the sidewalk and experiencing seizures.
LOS ANGELES, CA

