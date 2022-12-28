ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals

By Max Rodriguez
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lE5Jp_0jwEJdIU00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.

The beaches in Waikiki are bustling with tourists like Gwenda Hatcher, who traveled from Arizona to celebrate her honeymoon and spend the holidays. Hawaii was her top choice for travel.

Hatcher said, “It was basically close but still tropical for us. So, I like beaches. So, that’s why I wanted to come to someplace that was warm and had water.”

Compared to pre-pandemic times, hotels are not as full. The Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort General Manager Steve Miller said they are usually over-sold during the festive season.

“We didn’t quite experience that this year,” Miller said. “I think there’s a few factors for that. I know when you’re looking at the value of the dollar in some of the countries [and] the pandemic increase in hospitalizations right now, so there’s a couple of factors that have made it less busy. But, we’re still doing extremely well.”

The Hawaii Tourism Authority tracked an eight percent drop in occupancy rate between November 2022 and 2019. Although Hawaii hotel revenue statewide exceeded 2019’s by more than 20 percent, hotel rooms are costing more.

University of Hawaii Manoa Shidler College of Business Professor Jerry Agrusa said hoteliers want higher spending visitors and that having some rooms unoccupied can prevent worker burnout.

Agrusa said, “We have fewer tourists but spending more money, and that’s what the objective was in 2019.”

Still, the Japanese visitor market, a highly desired group of tourists, remains slow to return.

Miller said, “We’ve had two trips to Japan in the last month, so we’re staying very close to our loyal customers. And, we can’t wait to come back; but right now, the travel is a little bit off.”

Kamaaina rates are usually blacked out during the holidays; but due to the room availability, local residents can catch a deal.

Miller said, “We have phenomenal prices; we give 50 percent valet parking. We waive the resort service fees, and we just love it when locals can come in here and be proud to be in the center of Waikiki beach.”

Kamaaina are currently making up about 10 percent of the guests at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.

Visitors from the West Coast continue to be a strong market for Hawaii hotels, and hotels are expanding those marketing dollars to colder areas of the country like the Midwest.

Travel industry experts are now looking at the end of 2023 for a stronger return of international travelers to Hawaii, but a significant variable will be how the value of the dollar stacks up to foreign currencies.

Comments / 1

Related
erienewsnow.com

Flight Cancellations dash dream vacations to Hawaii

HAWAII (KITV) -- A vacation in Hawaii is a fantasy for many who have not been to the Islands. But flight cancellations meant some visitors were not been able to make their wish come true. For Shaunte Brown's family, their Southwest flight from San Diego to Oahu got cancelled on...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Chinese company completes sale of nearly 500 acres in Hawaii

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- China Oceanwide Holdings has completed the sale of nearly 500 acres of land near the Ko Olina Resort in West Oahu for about $95 million, KITV4 has learned. The buyer is a partnership between a former owner of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake soccer club...
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Show Aloha Land open through Dec. 30

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You have a few days left to visit Show Aloha Land at the Aloha Stadium. It’s open nightly 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. through Dec. 30. HNN’s Annalisa Burgos stopped by on Christmas with her family and spoke to founder Mike Gangloff about this year’s event.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Altercation on Southwest Hawaii Flight Causes Mid-Pacific Diversion

An altercation between passengers, severe enough to result in a mid-Pacific turn-around, occurred on Tuesday evening. Southwest said that the flight returned to Honolulu due to “customer behavior.” We’re awaiting additional details. The flight is being planned again for Wednesday. This came as less than a complete...
HONOLULU, HI
nomadlawyer.org

Top 8 Prettiest Beaches in Hawaii

Hawaii is a state that offers a unique and beautiful blend of natural beauty and history. Its islands have volcanic peaks, powder-white beaches, and cobalt waters. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning to a favorite island, there are many things to do in Hawaii. Tourist Attractions...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Light winds anticipated for holiday weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Light east to southeast winds will allow for daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes setting in from time to time into the middle of next week due to the passage of two cold fronts well north of the Hawaii. A ridge aloft will keep the atmosphere dry and stable.
CALIFORNIA STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Chaos: Southwest Cancels Or Removes All Hawaii and Interisland Flights

If you thought it couldn’t get worse or more confusing for Hawaii visitors and residents in relation to getting stuck traveling over the holidays, think again. It just has. We had a note from regular commenter John, who also pointed out what we can confirm. Southwest interisland flights appear to be either canceled or made unavailable based on information directly from their website.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Retired Hawaii teacher hits $125K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman visiting from Hawaii had quite a profitable trip to the “Ninth Island” after hitting a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip. According to Caesars Entertainment, Sandra Haynes of Kauai County, Hawaii, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $125,878 on Let It Ride poker while playing at Harrah’s Las Vegas on Tuesday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hawaiinewsnow.com

IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022

Gov. Josh Green’s appointee to manage state lands and the environment could already be in trouble as the environmental community organizes opposition. A warning from HPD: Officers will ticket, tow vehicles that stop on freeway to watch fireworks. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The department says there will be...
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

The Year in Beer: Who Opened, Who Closed and Best Hawai‘i Beers of 2022

In a year when Hawai’i started returning to normalcy, more locals and visitors headed out to eat and drink. New breweries opened, while others closed their doors for good. Beer festivals came back. The positivity of 2022 bodes well for an even better 2023, when I hope we can celebrate together even more.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii

Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy