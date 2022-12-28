Read full article on original website
CNET
How to Increase Your Credit Limit
A credit limit establishes your purchasing power by setting a ceiling on the total amount of money you can charge to a credit card. Increasing your credit limit can improve your credit score, lower your credit utilization, and provide more financial flexibility. Still, it can also complicate things if you tend to overspend. When you're ready to increase your credit limit, the process is relatively simple but varies from issuer to issuer.
What Is a Bridge Loan — And Is It Right for You?
Lauren Wellbank is a freelance writer with more than a decade of experience in the mortgage industry. Her writing has also appeared on HuffPost, Washington Post, Martha Stewart Living, and more. When she's not writing she can be found spending time with her growing family in the Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania.
Business Insider
The best low-interest personal loans of 2022
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. When shopping for a personal loan, most...
businesspartnermagazine.com
Types of Personal Loans
Personal loans are a type of unsecured loan that can be used for a variety of purposes, such as consolidating debt, financing a major purchase, or paying for unexpected expenses. These loans are typically offered by banks, credit unions, and online lenders, and are typically repaid over a period of time with fixed monthly payments.
KTNV
Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV. — Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022. Did you recently request a bank or credit union loan and got rejected?...
23,000 student loan borrowers to get checks from $19M settlement
More than 20,000 borrowers could benefit from a $19 million settlement with five student loan debt relief companies, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced. The settlement is in connection with “unlawful advance fees” charged by five student loan debt-relief companies - Docu Prep Center, Certified Doc Prep Services, Assure Direct Services, Direct Document Solutions, and Secure Preparation Services. All the companies were associated with Monster Loans and Lend Tech Loans.
Nearly 450,000 Families Desperate as Months-Old Mortgages Go Underwater
Almost half a million homeowners are scrambling this Christmas as they struggle to keep up with their monthly mortgage payments. According to research, a total of 6.3 million homes were sold in October alone, with the average price being $468,000 dollars. However, just mere months after purchasing what they thought were the homes of their dreams, many borrowers have discovered that they owe more for their mortgage loan than their houses are actually worth.
Business Insider
Wells Fargo savings account rates
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Wells Fargo savings rates. Wells Fargo has...
Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement?
The post Should You Pay Off Your Mortgage Before Retirement? appeared first on Seniors Guide.
IRS delays $600 threshold reporting requirement for CashApp, Paypal
NATIONWIDE – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Friday, plans to delay the requirement to report business transactions over $600 from third-party settlement organizations like CashApp and Paypal.
CNET
Using Home Equity for a Down Payment on a Second Home
Owning a second home can be a worthwhile investment if you're able to use it to generate income or enjoy it as a vacation home. And one way to purchase a second property is with a home equity loan -- as long as you're aware of the risks inherent in borrowing against any equity you've built up in your primary residence.
Holiday Loans: What Are They and Should You Use Them?
The holidays can get expensive, especially if you have a lot of people to buy gifts for — parents, siblings, children, friends, and coworkers. The cost can really add up. According to LendingTree, the average consumer spends about $1,249 during the holidays on gifts, meals, travel, and more. If you’re struggling with how to pay for gifts this holiday season, a holiday loan may be an option for you to consider.
Experts Say Tax Refund Advances Are Ill-Advised — What To Consider Instead
The turning over of a calendar year brings the hopeful promise of a healthy tax return come the spring. However, constant economic anxiety and heavy holiday spending have Americans looking to fix...
Credit Card Debt Pressures Millennials and Gen-Z Borrowers
Credit card debt is harder for younger consumers to handle amid the pressures of living paycheck to paycheck. To that end, the Urban Institute reported that nearly one in five adults between 18 and 24 with a credit file in the U.S. currently have debt in collections. In addition, according to the Institute, young adults are particularly vulnerable to credit card, auto loan and retail delinquencies compared with older adults.
