Sacramento, CA

The Independent

Teen who went missing while doing school project at California rest stop is found dead

A teenager who went missing at a rest stop in California this week has been found dead, authorities say.Dante de la Torre, 16, disappeared on Wednesday after going to work on a school project at the Gold Run rest stop off Interstate 80, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared on Facebook.When he didn’t return or contact family, more than three dozen search and rescue officers with canine units were sent out to search for him on Thursday.His body was found in a “remote wooded area” on Thursday afternoon, the...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
New York Post

California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog

A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS Pittsburgh

Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

