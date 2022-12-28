Read full article on original website
Teen who went missing while doing school project at California rest stop is found dead
A teenager who went missing at a rest stop in California this week has been found dead, authorities say.Dante de la Torre, 16, disappeared on Wednesday after going to work on a school project at the Gold Run rest stop off Interstate 80, about 60 miles northeast of Sacramento, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement shared on Facebook.When he didn’t return or contact family, more than three dozen search and rescue officers with canine units were sent out to search for him on Thursday.His body was found in a “remote wooded area” on Thursday afternoon, the...
8-year-old goes viral for incredible dance moves at school concert
8-year-old Jaden Williams was caught on camera tearing up the stage at his elementary school winter concert in Menlo Park, California. CNN affiliate KGO has the story.
Woman Who Vanished in Shark Attack While Snorkeling with Husband Was 'Following Dreams' on Hawaii Trip
The woman who disappeared while snorkeling with her husband in Hawaii earlier this month, which officials have concluded was a "tragic accident" caused by a shark attack, spoke about how she was "following" her dreams just days before tragedy struck. Kristine Allen, a massage therapist and life coach from Bellingham,...
Too good to be true: Man buys Rolls-Royce for $50k. CHP Yuba Sutter learns it was stolen
Imagine going to the DMV to register a Rolls-Royce you just paid for in cash, only to find out it was stolen. A man learned the hard way about a deal that seemed too good to be true. The California Highway Patrol, which is now looking into the scam, said...
California woman missing in Mexico, possibly kidnapped while walking dog
A California woman is missing after she was allegedly snatched off the street while taking her dog for a walk in Mexico last week, according to her loved ones. Monica De Leon, 29, of San Mateo, was walking her puppy on Nov. 29 around 5 p.m. when she was allegedly pulled into a van and kidnapped, KTVU reported. She was on her way to a gym called FIT 4 LIFE in Tepatitlan, near Guadalajara, according to a Facebook group “Help Us Find Monica De Leon,” which has amassed over 600 members. Her disappearance was reported to the US State Department for...
California teen made fake parking tickets in scam to collect payments, police say
Police in Santa Cruz, California, arrested a 19-year-old they say made fake parking tickets and put them on parked cars near the beach. The fake tickets had a QR code that victims could scan to "pay" the fraudulent citations. The man put the false citations — which directed potential victims...
Foiled: Five times armed citizens fought back against attackers in 2022
Americans across the country used guns in self-defense in 2022, defending themselves or others, protecting their homes and preventing further bloodshed in mass shootings.
Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
In 2000, a grandmother went Christmas shopping and was never seen again. What happened to Shari Anderson?
Sharon "Shari" AndersonPhoto byJustice for Native People. 50-year-old Sharon "Shari" Christine Anderson lived in Stanwood, Washington with her husband of six years, John. John worked at Boeing while Shari was a social worker for 15 years. The couple had two adults daughters; their youngest daughter, Niki, had two sons that Shari adored.
