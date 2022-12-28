Read full article on original website
What to expect, how to watch as ECU travels to Wichita for New Year’s Eve clash
Both East Carolina and Wichita State will be looking to bounce back from subpar offensive performances and find a way to get win No. 1 in American Athletic Conference action on New Year’s Eve in Wichita, Kan., inside Koch Arena. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
aseaofred.com
Several Coastal Carolina assistants expected to follow Jamey Chadwell to Liberty
Coastal Carolina saw its 2022 football season come to an end on Tuesday night with a loss to East Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl. With the end of their season, several Coastal assistant coaches are expected to join Liberty’s staff under new head coach Jamey Chadwell who left the Chanticleers following the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, sources say.
wbtw.com
Temperatures climb to well-above average today
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At noon, temperatures will already be in the low to mid-60s and then eventually parts of the area will likely break 70 degrees. There is more cloud cover around today and sky conditions will only be partly sunny. There will be some isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon, more so in the Pee Dee than the Grand Strand. Still, most of the area is going to be dry today. The big rain story is slated for tomorrow.
myhorrynews.com
‘A big guy with a big laugh and a big smile.’ Myrtle Beach golf industry mourns loss of pro at 45
Editor's note: This excerpt appears courtesy of On The Green Magazine. Anyone who regularly played Indigo Creek Golf Club over the past two decades knew their greeting in the pro shop was going to be accompanied by a smile, one that may lead to a mutual laugh. That was not...
thewashingtondailynews.com
When the “Big Chill” hit Eastern NC
Do you think the “polar vortexes” of late have made it unusually cold in eastern North Carolina? Granted, we know it’s been cold enough the past week for Jack’s Creek (historically known as Windmill Creek) to ice over. But it hasn’t been anywhere near as cold as it was during ten days of sub-freezing temperatures during the winter of 1917-1918.
South Carolina witness says hovering orb shooting out multiple beams of light
A South Carolina witness at Loris reported watching a bright light in the sky that was shooting out multiple beams of light at about 11:15 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Grand Strand, Pee Dee see uptick in gas prices ahead of New Year’s holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average. As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online […]
gotodestinations.com
5 PRIMO Pizza Spots in Myrtle Beach
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot on Myrtle Beach that will send your taste buds to the far reaches of pizza heaven?. Then…read on fellow pizza traveler and discover the best pizza Myrtle Beach has to offer!. Aj’s Pizza. Need to...
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
myrtlebeachsc.com
43rd Annual Myrtle Beach Black Bike Festival – May 26 – 29, 2023
Atlantic Beach has set the dates for the Myrtle Beach Black Bike week from May 26 to May 29, 2023. This weekend is also Memorial day weekend. According to the City of Atlantic Beach, Myrtle Beach Black Bike Week is recently reported to draw crowds in excess of 400,000 people to the area though it is hard to distinguish them from the crowd of spring breakers who have been in Myrtle Beach during the same time.
WECT
Opportunities to celebrate the new year in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As December comes to a close, residents of southeastern North Carolina can look forward to a variety of events to ring in the new year. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, the Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration will take place at the Carolina Beach Boardwalk. This free, family-friendly event will include:
Radio Ink
How Would You Like to Work in Myrtle Beach?
Dick Broadcasting Company is looking for a Sales/Market Manager in one of its most exciting and successful markets; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Here are all the details on our job opening of the week…. “We’re seeking a seasoned leader with sales management experience that will be heavily focused on managing...
WMBF
Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?
Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
Southwest Airlines cancels Thursday’s flights at Myrtle Beach International amid struggle to recover from Christmas weekend storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All 10 Southwest Airlines flights in and out of Myrtle Beach International Airport were canceled again on Thursday, and an airline official said the problem could continue into next week. The airline has scrubbed thousands of flights nationwide since a winter storm over the Christmas holiday weekend began creating havoc […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
WECT
Jody Greene’s election certification could be released Thursday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff-Elect Jody Greene could be one step closer to taking office nearly two months after voters reelected him in November. Greene’s eligibility to serve as sheriff has been challenged by two voters in Columbus County. However, the Columbus County Board of Elections, the State Board of Elections and now a judge in Wake County dismissed the challenges.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police cracking down on traffic enforcement, increasing presence for New Years Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement continues to stress to the community that roads around Myrtle Beach are busier this time of year. Now with the New Year coming along in just a matter of days, Myrtle Beach police said they’re increasing their presence and cracking down on traffic violations, no matter what they may be.
counton2.com
GCSO investigating ‘suspicious incident’ on Pawleys Island
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is investigating Tuesday after a man allegedly approached a young girl in a suspicious manner. According to GCSO, the girl was walking down the road near her home in the Hagley community when she was approached by a middle-aged Black male “dressed in a high-visibility neon green jacket and blaze orange hat, and driving a white work truck.”
Myrtle Beach seeks developer to reshape downtown properties
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach is actively searching for investors to redevelop property downtown. City council approved the purchase of 10 properties for $15 million in December 2021. Since then, the city has bought eight more pieces of property downtown. The total cost for the 18 properties is close to […]
247Sports
