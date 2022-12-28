ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

Driver nearly hits cop, smashes into police cruiser on Ohio highway

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNKBc_0jwEInEN00

An out-of-control driver nearly ran over a cop on the side of an icy highway in Ohio on Christmas Day before slamming into a police cruiser.

The terrifying moment, caught on the cruiser’s dashcam footage, occurred during slick conditions on Ohio State Route 2 around 11:15 a.m., according to local reports.

After the Willoughby cop responded to a single-car crash, he was seen standing on the shoulder of highway watching oncoming traffic when he suddenly sprinted away from the road and hopped onto the center median, according to the footage obtained by Cleveland 19 shows.

Seconds later, a Toyota Tundra came barreling towards him and smashed into the rear passenger side of the police cruiser parked on the shoulder.

A large bang can be heard in the video as the pickup truck made impact, sending car parts flying into the air.

The truck “fishtailed” and spun multiple times as it veered back into the center of the roadway before pulling over to the shoulder several feet in front of the officer, according to the footage and incident report.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIbHX_0jwEInEN00
Both the officer and the driver were unharmed.
Willoughby Police Department

The officer radioed that his cruiser had been “smashed” and requested another unit before adding that he was unharmed in the video.

“No injuries with me, I’ll check on the driver,” he said into his police radio and then shouted at passing car to slow down.

The 63-year-old driver was not injured, though the police car suffered “disabling damage,” according to the crash report.

Police believe icy conditions were a factor in both the initial single-car crash and the Toyota’s collision into the police cruiser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zdi2_0jwEInEN00
Police believe the icy conditions caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.
Willoughby Police Department

Several residents commented on a Willoughby Police Department post about the crash that State Route 2 was covered with a sheet of ice Christmas day.

“We passed that white car minutes prior to this,” one resident said. “It was a sheet of black ice there!”

Others wrote that cars were “spun out everywhere” due to the slick roadbed and that “people were flying” despite the dangerous conditions.

“Route 2 was still sheets of ice in places on Christmas,” another driver wrote. “I got off freeway because it was so bad.”

The driver was ticketed for failure to control and issued a court date, Cleveland 19 reported.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Cleveland family struggles after falling victim to stolen Kia challenge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland couple is struggling after their Kia was stolen and destroyed in a crash during a police chase in Newburgh Heights. “It’s surreal. You see this stuff all the time. You see it on the news. You see car chases, car accidents and you think that’s insane and you can’t imagine what it’s like,” said Ray Hine.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 49-year-old Canton man accused in a shooting death back in October has been indicted on murder charges with a gun specification. Shaun Cunningham was arrested at the crime scene, a house in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW, about halfway between Fulton Road and Cleveland Avenue.
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Woman sentenced for double shooting in Youngstown

A woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 12 years behind bars for the attempted murder of two people in Youngstown in September of 2019. Nichole Taylor was sentenced to 12 to 16 and a half years in prison after police say she and another man identified as Robert Young IV allegedly shot a man and a woman at a home on Wayside Drive in 2019.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

40-year-old Cleveland man reported missing and endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Dec. 28 to help find missing and endangered 40-year-old Robert Bloom. He was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a brown leather coat,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Elyria boy

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted an 18-year-old male for his role in the September murder of a 14-year-old Elyria boy. Jose Campos was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and tampering with evidence. Elyria police said...
ELYRIA, OH
AOL Corp

4 dead in pileup with at least 46 vehicles in Ohio, authorities say

Four people died and multiple others were injured in a massive car crash involving at least 46 vehicles, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Friday. The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike in Erie County. A stretch of the westbound lanes of the turnpike reopened at 11:25 p.m., at least 12 hours after the crash, but the eastbound lanes remained closed.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy