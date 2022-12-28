ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets End Six-Game Road Trip with Loss to Golden State

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
All Hornets
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - They battled hard for 48 minutes but the Charlotte Hornets couldn't pull off the season sweep of the NBA defending champs, falling to the Golden State Warriors, 110-105 Tuesday night. This puts an end to an end to a grueling six-game road trip in which the Hornets compiled a 2-4 record.

Klay Thompson exploded out of the gates hitting a trio of three-pointers, leading all scorers with 14 after one. Fortunately for Charlotte, Golden State went absolutely ice cold from beyond the arc missing 16 consecutive three-point attempts; a stretch that went from the start of the second quarter until the final minutes of the third when Thompson hit a contested three in front of the Hornets bench.

Neither team could really grab any momentum in the third as each run was answered with another run. Every time Charlotte would pull to within seven or eight, the Warriors went on a mini run themselves to push the lead back up to 15-18. The Hornets went on a 12-2 run in the opening minutes of the fourth to cut the deficit to just four, 94-90. A few minutes later, P.J. Washington accidentally made a three-ball to cut the lead to one. Yes, accidentally. Washington tossed up what was supposed to be an alley-oop pass to rookie center Mark Williams but it ended up going through for a triple.

Charlotte's offense became a bit stagnant leading to back-to-back shot clock violations, which was then followed up by a turnover via a bad pass from Terry Rozier. They were able to quickly work their way through the few sloppy trips down the floor and answered with consecutive threes from LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward to draw things even.

Jonathan Kuminga was the difference late in the game for Golden State on both ends of the floor. He ripped one away from Washington, effected some shots, broke the tie with a dunk, and then hit a floater a minute later. With 21 seconds left in the game, Kuminga slammed another one home, essentially squashing Charlotte's hopes of a late comeback.

The Hornets return home to Spectrum Center Thursday night to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST.

TEAM STATS (ACCUMULATIVE)

1ST: GS 37-26

CHA: 9/26 FG | 3/15 3FG | 12 REB | 5 AST | 1 TO | 10 PIP

GS: 13/24 FG | 6/11 3FG | 14 REB | 11 AST | 2 TO | 12 PIP

2ND: GS 65-52

CHA: 19/50 FG | 4/23 3FG | 25 REB | 10 AST | 5 TO | 22 PIP

GS: 23/54 FG | 6/22 3FG | 30 REB | 17 AST | 6 TO | 30 PIP

3RD: GS 89-78

CHA: 29/71 FG | 6/27 3FG | 34 REB | 15 AST | 10 TO | 6 PIP

GS: 32/75 FG | 7/28 3FG | 40 REB | 25 AST | 10 TO | 15 PIP

4TH: GS wins 110-105

CHA: 38/93 FG | 10/38 3FG | 48 REB | 22 AST | 14 TO | 42 PIP

GS: 41/95 FG | 8/37 3FG | 49 REB | 31 AST | 14 TO | 56 PIP

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - All Hornets

Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Evan Turner on getting signed away from the Boston Celtics by a $70 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers

The summer of 2016 will forever be known among historians of the NBA as the offseason that league general managers went on an unprecedented spending spree in terms of player salaries with the influx of money from the Association’s new TV deal fueling the action in the absence of a smoothing mechanism to slow down that financial explosion of signings.
PORTLAND, OR
NESN

How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request

Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors surge past Jazz, get back to .500

SAN FRANCISCO – The intentions were honest, the effort commendable and the outcome no less than amazing considering the greatly diminished state of the Warriors. With Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson watching from the bench, Golden State mined every ounce of pluck and just enough firepower to post a 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz at a sellout crowd (18,064) Wednesday night at Chase Center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

JP, JK tease new era of Warriors basketball in win vs. Hornets

SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors opened the door to disaster Tuesday night, and didn’t quite know how to close it. The concern level went through the Chase Center roof because they knew Stephen Curry was not available. Neither was Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, both active...
CHARLOTTE, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Call Out Kendrick Perkins After He Quickly Changed His Mind About Serge Ibaka

Kendrick Perkins is a former NBA champion and eked out an extremely respectable career in the NBA. Perkins was a valuable role player on winning teams like the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and more. However, Perkins wasn't necessarily one of the key pieces on the roster, given his limited ability and inconsistency.
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs escape with close win over Hornets

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Warriors, two nights after taking down the Memphis Grizzlies, welcomed the nine-win Charlotte Hornets to Chase Center. Golden State once led by as many as 18 points, but had to fight like hell to pull off a 110-105 win Tuesday night on their home court. Klay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Klay Thompson (injury management) likely out Wednesday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson (injury management) is not expected to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Thompson is expected to sit out the second leg of the Warriors' back-to-back after he played 39 minutes on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets. The 32-year-old scored 29 points (10-22 field goals, 5-12 3-pointers) with 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and a block. Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Anthony Lamb will have more minutes available on Wednesday. Jordan Poole should also benefit from a larger role on offense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

JTA claims 'not a soul' in the NBA can guard in-the-zone Steph

Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was on the better side of the Steph Curry experience during his time with Golden State. As many have come to learn, playoff Curry is a whole different beast. Toscano-Anderson got to witness that up close during the Warriors’ latest championship run. And in...
All Hornets

All Hornets

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
973
Post
360K+
Views
ABOUT

All Hornets is a FanNation channel covering the Charlotte Hornets

 https://www.si.com/nba/hornets

Comments / 0

Community Policy