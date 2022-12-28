NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this YearTom HandyDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver contributor round-up: Ways to ring in the new year in the Mile High CityMike RomanoDenver, CO
Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?
Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
thecomeback.com
Texans star announces bold contract demand
The Houston Texans sputtered mightily in 2022. Through all the team’s downtrodden results, lineman Laremy Tunsil managed to shine brightly. Even with the offense a mess around him, Tunsil’s brilliance has stood out. Fans elected the former Ole Miss standout to his third-career Pro Bowl after he allowed only one sack all season. Now, the 28-year-old lineman is looking for a new contract. He’s thinking big, too: According to ESPN, he wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
NFL overturns suspensions for Rams, Broncos players
One day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi one game each following their postgame fight on Sunday, the league overturned the punishments on Tuesday. The suspensions were wiped out, with Gregory instead getting fined $50,000 and Aboushi getting fined $12,000. The verdicts were made by appeals officers James Thrash and Derrick Brooks after NFL vice president of football...
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Next Job Suggestion
J.J. Watt announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. While the star defensive lineman will finish playing football after the Arizona Cardinals' final two games, Watt has plenty of time to consider future work. On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he sees...
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with team staff on the sideline in the second quarter after being sacked against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
Will he, or won't he? That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he was optimistic that Jackson would play again this season. But missing the first practice...
NFL: Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) walks off the field after win against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview
Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Jaguars plan to keep feet on gas against Texans
No matter what happens this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the AFC South title and a playoff spot at home in Week 18 against the reeling Tennessee Titans. But coach Doug Pederson says Jacksonville isn't going to take things easy on Sunday when it travels to division-rival Houston. "There is never a meaningless game -- never ever, ever, ever," he said. ...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Not Worried About Knee
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed his injured left knee after not practicing on Wednesday.
Tua Tagovailoa Enters Concussion Protocol Following Loss Vs. Packers
Joe Lisi joins Ben to talk the news of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being placed in concussion protocol following the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.
Bears Chances to Land No. 1 Pick Up 25 Percent After Texans Win
Bears chances to land No. 1 pick up 25 percent originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' chances to snag the first pick in the NFL draft are up to 35 percent, according to ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index). Before Week 16, the index set the Bears' chances of...
Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Devonte Wyatt Earning More Playing Time
“He’s got to take advantage of every snap he gets, and that’s not only in the game, that’s in practice, as well,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Devonte Wyatt.
Potential first-round DT Bryan Bresee holds draft decision
Potential first-round draft pick Bryan Bresee plans to celebrate with his Clemson teammates before making any decisions about his future. Bresee, a junior and former five-star recruit, said Wednesday his focus is on the No. 7 Tigers beating No. 6 Tennessee on Friday in the Orange Bowl. He has eight sacks in 20 career starts, but is considering a potential return for 2023 along with defensive lineman K.J. Henry. Henry,...
Reports: Bears considering Big Ten head Kevin Warren for team president
The Chicago Bears are strongly considering making Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren their next team president, multiple outlets reported Thursday. The Bears are seeking to replace longtime president and CEO Ted Phillips, 65, who previously announced he would retire at the end of the season. ESPN said Warren, 59, is one of the "final candidates" for the position and has interviewed in person for the job. ...
Reports: Eagles RT Lane Johnson to put off surgery
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson plans to put off abdominal surgery until after the playoffs, according to multiple reports. The four-time Pro Bowl selection will instead rehab his torn adductor muscle for the next two to three weeks as the Eagles (13-2) try to lock up the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC. According to reports, Johnson would miss 10-12 weeks if he undergoes surgery. Johnson, 32, was...
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers
Dec 18, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks during warm ups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
