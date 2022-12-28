ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

97.3 ESPN

The Best New Year’s Eve Parties in Atlantic City, NJ

If you're like me, this is the week of anguish. It's the week when your significant other asks, "so what are we doing New Year's Eve?" In my case, we've been married long enough that no matter what we think we're going to do, deep down we know we have reserved seats for one of the tv New Year's Eve specials.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

All of us are due and deserving of a happy new year in 2023

Let’s face it: As a society, we have not been on a good run. A pandemic. Political turmoil that has divided our country in half. Crazy inflation rates. Horrific gas prices. A recession (yes, we are in one even if no one will officially say we are). An abundance of mass shootings … do I need to go on?
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Wonderful possibilities were seen for Ocean City

One hundred and twenty years ago, R. Curtis Robinson, owner and editor of the Ocean City Sentinel, wrote: “With what Ocean City has as the twentieth century dawns, there are wonderful possibilities for the future. Look back during the past twenty years and note the progress. No other seaside resort can begin to compare with it in achievements. The public spirit has been of a magnificent character. The city can well feel proud. It has all the modern conveniences of a greater city. It is possible to do business here under twentieth century conditions.”
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem

Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
OCEAN CITY, NJ
downbeach.com

Ventnor’s midnight plunge to be broadcast live on national TV

The Ventnor City New Year’s Eve Midnight Polar Plunge, will be broadcast live on TV during the FOX News Channel’s New Year’s Eve Special. The coverage will begin 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31 at Nucky’s Speakeasy. The event will be covered by Meteorologist Nick Kosir who will host approximately one segment per hour until 11 p.m., to be broadcast nationally on the FOX News Channel. The event will head over to Suffolk Avenue Beach at 11:30 p.m., with a plunge time at midnight to help ring in the new year.
Cat Country 107.3

More Jobs Under Spencer’s Egg Harbor Township, NJ Expansion Proposal

Spencer Gifts has announced plans to expand its Egg Harbor Township headquarters and, in the process, add jobs. According to the Egg Harbor Township Planning Board Agenda, Spencers Gifts has proposed a 27,322 SF addition to the existing Spencer’s Black Horse Pike Gifts headquarters building. Spencers Gifts has also proposed building a 4,700 SF bank with drive-thru lanes.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

