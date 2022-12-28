Read full article on original website
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
2022 Saw Increase In Shark Activity In Atlantic City & NJ: Here’s Why
Make no mistake about it, 2022 is a year that we saw a distinct increase in shark activity in The Garden State. Earlier this year, we looked into this undeniable situation. It’s not anecdotal, it’s true there is a noticeable increase in shark activity in New Jersey (overall), as well as Southern New Jersey and the Atlantic City region.
shorelocalnews.com
All of us are due and deserving of a happy new year in 2023
Let’s face it: As a society, we have not been on a good run. A pandemic. Political turmoil that has divided our country in half. Crazy inflation rates. Horrific gas prices. A recession (yes, we are in one even if no one will officially say we are). An abundance of mass shootings … do I need to go on?
List of the 10 best casino restaurants in Atlantic City, NJ — 2022
Back in April, we took on the nearly impossible task of selecting the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City. It was a daunting task, to say the least. For those we inadvertently missed … please chalk it off as a sin of our minds and not of our hearts.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Wildwood Crest Couple Finds a Pearl in a Clams Casino at Rick’s Seafood
Lisa Demiduke Rippo and he husband John found a pearl in a Clams Casino at Rick’s Seafood in North Wildwood. See her post below:
$3,000 More & Elvis Presley Would Have Played Atlantic City’s Steel Pier
Steel Pier Atlantic City owner George Hamid was always trying to remain on the cutting edge of entertainment. This included reading the tea leaves correctly in the winter, as to who would be in demand by summer, when the pier would open on Memorial Day Weekend every year. The world-famous...
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
Why This Kohr Brothers Ice Cream on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk Got Torn Down
The Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk is down one Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard. Here's why. When summer hits, I make a BEELINE for the nearest Kohr Bros. I can't get enough of their ice cream, particularly chocolate/peanut butter swirl. So, be still my heart when I saw that one of the...
shorelocalnews.com
Wonderful possibilities were seen for Ocean City
One hundred and twenty years ago, R. Curtis Robinson, owner and editor of the Ocean City Sentinel, wrote: “With what Ocean City has as the twentieth century dawns, there are wonderful possibilities for the future. Look back during the past twenty years and note the progress. No other seaside resort can begin to compare with it in achievements. The public spirit has been of a magnificent character. The city can well feel proud. It has all the modern conveniences of a greater city. It is possible to do business here under twentieth century conditions.”
Hot Chocolate Flight at Linwood, NJ Coffee Shop is Real and It’s Spectacular!
What's better than one cup of hot chocolate? How about FOUR?! Christmas may be over but there's still plenty of winter (and time) to enjoy a hot chocolate flight being served up at a coffee shop in Linwood. Brava! Brava! Barista's Coffee House has done it again. Flights are so...
Burials At Sea: Are They Really A Thing In Atlantic And Cape May Counties?
How many funerals have you attended in your lifetime? Really personal question, but most likely, they all played out relatively the same way. Pardon the morbidity, but I saw an article come up on my Facebook feed, and it really got me questioning something specifically pertaining to those of us who reside in the southeastern part of Jersey.
Possible Solutions to the Ocean City, NJ Teen Problem
Local lawmakers are working on ways to respond to residents' complaints that the teen scene in Ocean City is out of control. This past summer, residents complained to council members that a large number of non-resident teens were using Green Acres land to throw large, loud, rowdy parties. According to resident James Kane,
downbeach.com
Ventnor’s midnight plunge to be broadcast live on national TV
The Ventnor City New Year’s Eve Midnight Polar Plunge, will be broadcast live on TV during the FOX News Channel’s New Year’s Eve Special. The coverage will begin 9 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 31 at Nucky’s Speakeasy. The event will be covered by Meteorologist Nick Kosir who will host approximately one segment per hour until 11 p.m., to be broadcast nationally on the FOX News Channel. The event will head over to Suffolk Avenue Beach at 11:30 p.m., with a plunge time at midnight to help ring in the new year.
Phys.org
Climate change is coming for the Jersey Shore, retiring coastal expert warns
On a dock overlooking a coil of Nacote Creek in Atlantic County, New Jersey, earlier this month, Stewart Farrell, director of Stockton University's Coastal Research Center, gave an impromptu master class on barrier islands, ancient geology, crab traps, coastal law, the Delaware Bayshore, and bulkheads. Few people are as intimate...
More Jobs Under Spencer’s Egg Harbor Township, NJ Expansion Proposal
Spencer Gifts has announced plans to expand its Egg Harbor Township headquarters and, in the process, add jobs. According to the Egg Harbor Township Planning Board Agenda, Spencers Gifts has proposed a 27,322 SF addition to the existing Spencer’s Black Horse Pike Gifts headquarters building. Spencers Gifts has also proposed building a 4,700 SF bank with drive-thru lanes.
watchthetramcarplease.com
New Year’s Eve @ The Grand Hotel Cape May – Surf & Turf Dinner with 5-hour Premium Open bar.
The Grand Hotel of Cape May is our #1 choice for your New Year’s Eve destination party, 5-hour Premium Open Bar, Hors d’ Oeuvres, a sensational Served Surf & Turf Dinner, Then It’s Non-Stop Dancing and Partying All Night Long with Our Party Horn Band & Disc Jockey.
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
