Catalina Foothills takes early lead at the Lions Cup; Pueblo boys basketball and Flowing Wells girls basketball tourneys start on Wednesday

UNM hosts large-scale Native American basketball tournament
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. This tournament brings teams from Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. Sixty teams from 23 Native American tribes are playing for trophies at the 11th Annual Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. The goal is […]
Highlights: Bishop Gorman girls basketball takes on Sierra Canyon (CA) at Tarkanian Classic
LAS VEGAS – Bishop Gorman picked up double-digit wins against two good teams last week at the Tarkanian Classic, defeating Bingham (UT) and Shadow Ridge on Tuesday and Thursday. Monday didn't go as well for the Gaels, as they ran into arguably the best team in the country, Sierra Canyon (CA). ...
High school basketball: Full Wednesday schedule for Desert Holiday Classic
Here is the complete Wednesday schedule for the Desert Holiday Classic high school hoops tournament hosted by Rancho Mirage. Games are played all day at Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, Indio and Cathedral City High Schools. WEDNESDAY'S GAMES. AT RANCHO MIRAGE MAIN GYM. 9 a.m.: Rancho Mirage (frosh/soph) vs. Pacifica Christian...
Highlights: Democracy Prep battles Vanden (CA) at Tarkanian Classic
LAS VEGAS – There are very few teams in Nevada high school girls basketball with as bright a future as Democracy Prep (Agassi Campus). Relying almost entirely on freshmen and sophomores, the Blue Knights began the season 8-0 before playing in the Tarkanian Classic's Diamond (top) Division gauntlet. ...
Arizona State football ranked No. 1 in college football transfer portal recruiting ranking
Last week we did a story about how Arizona State's football transfer class for 2023 was ranked No. 3 in the nation. A lot can change in a few days. The site that ranked ASU's transfer class No. 3 now has the Sun Devils elevated to No. 1 for its incoming class of transfers.
Avery leads New Mexico State against Southern Utah after 20-point performance
Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-5) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-5) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico State -6; over/under is 156.5. BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Marchelus Avery scored 20 points in New Mexico State's 85-76 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The Aggies...
How Spencer Johnson’s return helped key BYU’s WCC-opening win at Pacific
Sporting a brace on his left knee, Spencer Johnson came off the bench and scored 15 points, including three 3-pointers, to help lead BYU to a 69-49 victory over the Tigers.
Prep Roundup: Wooster has record-breaking night from 3 in win over Madison
Thursday, Dec. 29 GIRLS BASKETBALL Wooster 60, Madison 39 Eily Badertscher tied the Wooster program record for made 3s in a game and the Generals set a new program...
