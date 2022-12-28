ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Catalina Foothills takes early lead at the Lions Cup; Pueblo boys basketball and Flowing Wells girls basketball tourneys start on Wednesday

By Andy Morales
allsportstucson.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

UNM hosts large-scale Native American basketball tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the largest Native American basketball tournaments for high school and middle school students is taking place at UNM. This tournament brings teams from Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico. Sixty teams from 23 Native American tribes are playing for trophies at the 11th Annual Striking Eagle Native American Invitational. The goal is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy