KTRE
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?. Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera. The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to...
Upworthy
Beautiful reaction of two girls finding out their aunt is a transwoman is winning everyone's hearts
People in the transgender community often go through a lot of challenges and struggles in their lifetime. While they grapple with trying to fit into the world, they also face a number of issues in helping their family accept their reality. Britney P Neang shared a touching video on Instagram of her two nieces patiently listening to her as she explained to them that she is a transwoman. The young girls are seen tearing up as Neang tells them she was assigned male at birth. One of them gently grabs her and collapses onto her chest in a warm and loving embrace. Her remarks visibly moved the youngsters as they acknowledged her identity.
Upworthy
A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
A one-in-a-million miracle: Woman gives birth to black and white twins
The love of a mother is deep, nourishing, warm, nurturing, supportive, and all-accepting. No matter what is your color and age, your mother will never stop loving you and caring for you.
Mariah Carey Takes Twins To Aspen For Christmas After Begging Ex Nick Cannon To 'Carve Out' More Time For Their Kids
Mariah Carey got into the holiday spirit during a fun-filled weekend away with her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, just weeks after ex-husband Nick Cannon welcomed his eleventh child. The songstress, who earns roughly $2.5 million in annual royalties from her smash hit All I Want For Christmas, enjoyed a trip to Aspen, Colorado, with their kids for the special occasion as Cannon prepares to welcome his twelfth child sometime in 2023. Carey surprised the duo with a ride in a reindeer-drawn sleigh on Christmas Eve, dressing for the event in a festive red bodysuit trimmed with white fur....
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
AOL Corp
8-year-old goes viral for dance break during school winter concert
An elementary schooler from the Bay Area stole the show at his school’s winter concert with his smooth dance moves. Jaden Williams, 8, performed with his classmates at Beechwood School in Menlo Park on Dec. 14. In a video taken by the mother of one of Jaden’s classmates and shared on Instagram, the class performance appeared to begin as planned when the music started to play.
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
Dance floor sinkhole swallows 25 students and ruins graduation party
How low can you go? A graduation party in Peru turned calamitous after the dance floor collapsed beneath the teen revelers, creating a scene like something out of an apocalypse movie. Footage of the “underground dance scene” has amassed 4.2 million views on TikTok. The fiasco occurred while teens were celebrating their high school graduation in San Martin, Peruvian publication ElPopular.pe reported. In the clip, uploaded on Dec. 17 to the site’s TikTok account, the sharply dressed students can be seen gyrating in a huddled mass in the middle of the dance floor. Their soiree quickly goes subterranean, however, after a...
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
musictimes.com
Dolly Parton 'Freaked Out' after Hearing Whitney Houston Singing Her Song: 'I Was Gonna Wreck!'
Dolly Parton walked down memory lane during her appearance at "The Kelly Clarkson Show," as she recalled exactly when and how she first heard Whitney Houston's version of "I Will Always Love You." Many associates "I Will Always Love You" with Houston nowadays, but for at least twenty years before...
The Hollywood Gossip
Audrey Roloff: We're Sort of Broke! But We're a Very Close Family!
Just over a week ago, Audrey Roloff admitted she’s far from a perfect parent. The former reality star felt a need to clap back at critics who have taken her to task for many of her social media posts, a majority of which depict her and husband Jeremy as living some utopian ideal of family life.
8-year-old dancer steals show at Bay Area elementary school concert, becomes viral sensation
A Bay Area elementary school winter concert has gone viral thanks to an 8-year-old's impressive dance moves.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
Marvin Gaye’s ex-wife Janis Hunter Gaye dead at 66
Janis Hunter Gaye, the second wife of late singer Marvin Gaye, has died at the age of 66. The crooner’s ex died in her Rhode Island home on Saturday, her daughter, Nona, confirmed. No cause of death was given. “From the time she met my father, she was exposed to the way he saw this world was aching, and she did her best to preserve his legacy as he was taken from us far too early,” Nona wrote in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. “She took every moment to speak about every word and every note of his music, and she...
