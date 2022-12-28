Chambers Nets 17 in Coudy Girls Win; Franklin Wins Battle in Venango Co.; Mercyhurst Prep Shines in the Sun Dec. 27

Read full article on original website
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
Fire damages veterinarian clinic in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire damaged a veterinary clinic in Lycoming County Wednesday. The flames sparked earlier Wednesday evening at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic in Muncy Township. We don't know what caused the fire but the clinic says that all staff and animals are accounted for in Lycoming...
wellsvillesun.com
Family home destroyed by fire on Niles Hill Road in Wellsville; family escapes, pets may have died (video and photos)
A family home at 4372 Niles Hill Road was completely destroyed by a fire Wednesday night in Wellsville. There did not appear to be any injuries to the family or the firefighters at the scene, but fire officials said they believe animals did not get out in time. Firefighters were...
wesb.com
Bradford McDonald’s Temporarily Closed
The McDonald’s in Bradford is closed until further notice. According to a sign taped to the door, the fast-food restaurant is currently closed due to maintenance. It is unknown at this time what specific maintenance issue caused the closure, or how long the restaurant will be closed for.
nyspnews.com
Salamanca man arrested for rape
On December 26, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) out of SP Olean arrested Troy M. Lafferty, 46 of Salamanca, NY for Rape 1st degree (B Felony). On August 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean received a possible rape complaint in the town of Ellicottville. Investigation determined that Lafferty did engage in sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion with a 30-year-old victim.
chautauquatoday.com
Ellicottville man faces DWI after Cattaraugus County crash
An Ellicottville man is facing DWI and other charges after a rollover crash on Route 242 in the town of Mansfield early Wednesday morning. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation into the crash that occurred around 3 am led to the arrest of the driver, 31-year-old Curtis Boza. He was treated and released by EMS from Ellicottville and Great Valley Fire Departments. Boza was then transported back to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office for processing. He was later released on an appearance ticket and multiple uniform traffic tickets for return to Mansfield Town Court at a later date.
therecord-online.com
Lamar area hit by power outage
LAMAR, PA – The power went out Monday morning for much of the Lamar area and as of sundown Monday had not been restored. In the meantime those without power and in need may go to the Walker Township Fire Hall in Hublersburg, per this announcement from the Clinton County Department of Emergency Services posted late Friday afternoon:
Lycoming County man facing rape charges
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is locked up after he admitted to raping two girls. According to police, Stewart Wilson assaulted the girls in Williamsport over the past several years. Both victims went to the police. Then, Wilson confessed. See news happening? Text our Newstip Hotline.
Montour County mobile home park water woes
COOPER TOWNSHIP MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Montour County mobile home park say they have had it with the ongoing water problems and reached out to the I-Team for help after they claim their concerns were not being addressed by property management. Eyewitness News spoke with residents who are frustrated, disgusted, and some […]
wkok.com
Lewisburg Business Owner Celebrates Silver Anniversary With Fundraiser
LEWISBURG – A 25-year run in the restaurant business is cause enough for celebration but Lewisburg business owner Elizabeth Long-Furia wanted to make the bistro’s silver anniversary even more memorable. Throughout the months of October and November, Elizabeth’s raised $8,556 for Evangelical Community Hospital Women’s Health Services through...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham
Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba business to close facility and move to Rush and Mentor, Ohio; 29 jobs ending on March 31
Photo of a product sold by HuFriedyGroup on their website. The HuFriedyGroup, which sells dental equipment to dentists, will be leaving Cuba in Allegany County and 29 employees will lose their jobs. The Allegany County Legislators will have a copy of the letter from HuFriedyGroup in their resolution packets today...
Man indicted for assaulting worker at Arnot Ogden
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for multiple charges following an incident in October 2022 where he’s said to have assaulted and choked a woman working at the facility. The indictment claims that Ioane L. Werner is being indicted on two counts of Assault in the […]
Fire breaks out at Muncy Township veterinary clinic
Muncy, Pa. — A fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic on Route 220 in Muncy Township. Flames could be seen through the roof of the clinic, as several area fire departments responded, according to Union County Fire Wire. The veterinary clinic was still open at the time. Smoke could be seen along Route 220. Wolf Run posted a notice a short time later on...
wesb.com
Warrant Issued for Skaggs
A failure to appear warrant has been issued for a Bradford woman. 50-year-old Doreather Skaggs failed to appear for her last day to plead on a stalking charge in McKean County Court and a bench warrant was issued for her arrest. A warrant had been previously issued for Skaggs arrest...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Inmate Arrested After Fight at County Jail
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County inmate was arrested following an investigation into a fight at the County jail. According to police, 28 year old Solomon Hill was arrested. Police say that Hill allegedly struck another inmate causing injury. Hill was charged with Assault and Assault while Confined in...
wesb.com
Charges Bound Against Alleged Domino’s Pizza Car Thief
Charges have been bound in McKean County Court against a Rhode Island man accused of the theft of a Domino’s Pizza delivery vehicle in Bradford Township. According to court filings, 27-year-old Francisco Santos-Luna stole a 2017 black Volkswagen Jetta with a Domino’s Pizza sign on the roof from the parking lot of the Econo Lodge on December 6th. Police were able to intercept Santos-Luna and recover the vehicle.
wesb.com
BPD Release Statement on Alleged Threats at Fretz Middle School
City of Bradford Police have released a statement about an alleged threat that happened at Fretz Middle School. Police and the Bradford Area School District recently investigated a threat allegedly made on December 16th which came in the form of a statement made by a juvenile and overheard by another.
localsyr.com
State Police arrest Corning man on 28 counts of rape
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- – The New York State Police announced the arrest of 51-year-old Lauren S. Brooks of West Edmeston on December 23 on over 28 charges. According to State Police, Brooks was arrested following an investigation and subsequent indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury for contact that he allegedly had with a minor.
Cleanup continues at Williamsport superfund site decades after issues discovered near aviation company
Reprinted from Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Riverkeeper's note: This is the first in a two-part story package on Superfund sites in our watershed. Check out Riverkeeper John Zaktansky's column on important lessons to learn from these sites by clicking here. While searching online for various permits, rules and applications related to her outdoor guide service, Roambler.com, South Williamsport resident Katie Caputo stumbled across a document about pollution related to a local...
