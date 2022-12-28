Read full article on original website
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Tragedy strikes: UW-River Falls student found dead on Christmas day after going missing in sub-zero temperaturesEdy ZooStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Twin Cities 'grime-core' performer Riotgrrrldarko lives up to her name
Bray’Jana Coleman, also known as Riotgrrrldarko, is a Minneapolis lady rager, mother of two, doula, friend and local icon. Although Riotgrrrldarko has only been making music for a couple of years, she already has a devoted fan base in the Twin Cities. If you aren’t already, you should be listening to Riotgrrrldarko.
Common Roots Cafe in south Minneapolis announces impending closure
MINNEAPOLIS -- In a year that's seen more than its share of restaurant closings, another one has been announced with just days left before the new year.Common Roots Cafe's owner announced late Wednesday that the Lyndale Avenue institution, which has been in business for a decade and a half, would close its doors permanently and immediately."Common Roots has served its last meal," owner Danny Schwartzman said in a Facebook post.Schwartzman thanked staffers and patrons of the corner cafe, along with the farmers, brewers, roasters, distillers and other distributors who helped provide the restaurant with its ingredients.He said that, despite their...
Ice Palace in Delano promises frigid beauty
DELANO, Minn. -- This winter, there's a new castle to explore that promises frozen fun just west of the Twin Cities -- the Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery in Delano.The Ice Palace is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from now through early March. Tickets range from $11 to $20.Click here for more information.
Mall of America | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota
The largest shopping center in the United States is the Mall of America. This is much more than a shopping center, it is quite an experience for those who visit it, since in addition to an infinity of stores, it has many places to have fun. It is the shopping paradise in America. It opened its doors in 1992 marking a revolution in shopping centers in the country. There are many attractions for the whole family, such as The Crayola Experience, the Nickelodeon Universe indoor amusement park, an aquarium, miniature golf and more.
‘Do Not Be Like This Guy!’ MN Police Post About This Dangerous Winter Action
I think about all the crazy things I've seen on Minnesota roads, cars covered in snow, people driving on the shoulder to pass, and of course the left lane hangers. One Minnesota police department is raising awareness about a dangerous winter driving habit that can have fatal consequences. Driving without scraping off your windshield of ice and snow.
Secondhand Hounds hosting puppy snuggle event
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Feeling a little stressed, overwhelmed or just downright tired during the busy holiday season? Secondhand Hounds has some cute four-legged furballs that could help. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m., Secondhand Hounds animal rescue is hosting a free puppy snuggle event at their Minnetonka location,...
Remembering George Musser: Family asks people to place red ribbons to honor him
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of George Musser, who was found dead after going missing in Stillwater, asks people to place red ribbons to honor the 20-year-old man. A post in the Remember George Musser Facebook group on Tuesday asks people to place the ribbons on their homes or businesses to show Musser's family support and honor Musser. People are also asked to wear the color red.
Common Roots Cafe announces sudden closure after 15 years
Common Roots Cafe, which has plied its trade on south Minneapolis' Lyndale Avenue for the past 15 years, has closed. The announcement was made Wednesday evening by owner Danny Schwartzman and was effective immediately, with Schwartzman writing: "Common Roots has served our last meal – I'm sorry to say I've decided to close down the business."
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
Minneapolis artist's trailer stolen, with about 100 of her pieces of art still inside
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis woman says years of work were taken from her after her art trailer was stolen during a recent snowstorm. A long-time artist, Anna Metcalfe said thieves took her trailer out of her driveway."I took a pottery class when I was in high school actually, at a local community college where I grew up, and just completely fell in love with it," Metcalfe said. Metcalfe never imagined that art could turn into a career. But in a sense, that's what happened. She calls herself a public engagement artist, and one of her biggest projects was loading up...
Charges: Group followed, targeted St. Paul man in Mall of America killing
Taeshawn Adams Wright. Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail via Bloomington Police Department. Prosecutors allege a group of young men corralled Johntae Hudson inside the Mall of America on Friday before two of them fatally shot the 19-year-old eight times as he tried to escape, according to new criminal charges. One...
The Most Exciting — Or Infuriating — Twin Cities Restaurant Trends of 2022
It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the year’s most exciting — or infuriating — trends in the local restaurant scene. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
EMS workers meet the baby twins they delivered in back of ambulance
ISANTI, Minn. -- A family just north of the Twin Cities had a special reunion Monday after quite the memorable ambulance ride to the hospital.The last time Megan Swanberg welcomed the Allina EMS crew into her home, she was 30 weeks pregnant with twins and going through contractions."I'm probably a little more nicer this time around," said Megan Swanberg, mother to twins Harper and Harlan.Her husband Reid was far away at the time, so Megan made a plan."I'm just gonna drive myself to the hospital, and my mom's like, 'No you're not,'" said Megan. "She ended up pulling up right...
Rogers woman receives kidney in a paired match donation chain
Mackenzie Meier never knew anything was wrong. Winter came and left leaving the 22-year-old dance instructor running from rehearsals to competitions. But by April, the exhaustion set in.
Attempted McDonald’s robbery nets ghost gun recovery in Carver County: police
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An attempted robbery of a McDonald’s in Waconia led police to recovering a "ghost gun" – one without a serial number that makes it hard for law enforcement to track, and often used to commit various crimes. According to police, on Dec....
Mall of America shooting: Second extension granted as suspect as hold limit nears
(FOX 9) - Authorities announced Wednesday a second charging extension has been granted for all five suspects in connection to the deadly shooting at the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Suspects will be released at noon Thursday if no charges have been filed at that time. However, they could...
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
Car Stolen in Alexandria Found in Minneapolis With Baby Inside
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Emergency responders in Minneapolis have rescued a hypothermic baby they found abandoned in a stolen car. Police were dispatched to a residential area in south Minneapolis at about 8:10. a.m. on Tuesday. There they found the stolen car. A baby boy was in the car alone. He...
Police: Officer fired upon during incident in Brooklyn Park
One person is dead after Brooklyn Park police responded to a domestic incident Wednesday night. Officers say someone shot at officers and hit a squad car.
Minnesota man sentenced after reaching plea deal, stole $43K in gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota was sentenced on Wednesday after reaching a plea deal for his alleged involvement in stealing $43,000 worth of gold coins from Voecks’ Fox Valley Coin & Diamonds in Kimberly back in March. Travis Burrell was sentenced on December 28 to...
