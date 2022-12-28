ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arden Hills, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mprnews.org

Twin Cities 'grime-core' performer Riotgrrrldarko lives up to her name

Bray’Jana Coleman, also known as Riotgrrrldarko, is a Minneapolis lady rager, mother of two, doula, friend and local icon. Although Riotgrrrldarko has only been making music for a couple of years, she already has a devoted fan base in the Twin Cities. If you aren’t already, you should be listening to Riotgrrrldarko.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Common Roots Cafe in south Minneapolis announces impending closure

MINNEAPOLIS -- In a year that's seen more than its share of restaurant closings, another one has been announced with just days left before the new year.Common Roots Cafe's owner announced late Wednesday that the Lyndale Avenue institution, which has been in business for a decade and a half, would close its doors permanently and immediately."Common Roots has served its last meal," owner Danny Schwartzman said in a Facebook post.Schwartzman thanked staffers and patrons of the corner cafe, along with the farmers, brewers, roasters, distillers and other distributors who helped provide the restaurant with its ingredients.He said that, despite their...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ice Palace in Delano promises frigid beauty

DELANO, Minn. -- This winter, there's a new castle to explore that promises frozen fun just west of the Twin Cities -- the Ice Palace at Fountain Hill Winery in Delano.The Ice Palace is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, from now through early March. Tickets range from $11 to $20.Click here for more information.
DELANO, MN
tourcounsel.com

Mall of America | Shopping mall in Minneapolis, Minnesota

The largest shopping center in the United States is the Mall of America. This is much more than a shopping center, it is quite an experience for those who visit it, since in addition to an infinity of stores, it has many places to have fun. It is the shopping paradise in America. It opened its doors in 1992 marking a revolution in shopping centers in the country. There are many attractions for the whole family, such as The Crayola Experience, the Nickelodeon Universe indoor amusement park, an aquarium, miniature golf and more.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Secondhand Hounds hosting puppy snuggle event

MINNETONKA, Minn. — Feeling a little stressed, overwhelmed or just downright tired during the busy holiday season? Secondhand Hounds has some cute four-legged furballs that could help. On Wednesday, Dec. 28 from 1-6 p.m., Secondhand Hounds animal rescue is hosting a free puppy snuggle event at their Minnetonka location,...
MINNETONKA, MN
fox9.com

Remembering George Musser: Family asks people to place red ribbons to honor him

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The family of George Musser, who was found dead after going missing in Stillwater, asks people to place red ribbons to honor the 20-year-old man. A post in the Remember George Musser Facebook group on Tuesday asks people to place the ribbons on their homes or businesses to show Musser's family support and honor Musser. People are also asked to wear the color red.
STILLWATER, MN
Bring Me The News

Common Roots Cafe announces sudden closure after 15 years

Common Roots Cafe, which has plied its trade on south Minneapolis' Lyndale Avenue for the past 15 years, has closed. The announcement was made Wednesday evening by owner Danny Schwartzman and was effective immediately, with Schwartzman writing: "Common Roots has served our last meal – I'm sorry to say I've decided to close down the business."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery

DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand.  "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
DELANO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis artist's trailer stolen, with about 100 of her pieces of art still inside

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis woman says years of work were taken from her after her art trailer was stolen during a recent snowstorm. A long-time artist, Anna Metcalfe said thieves took her trailer out of her driveway."I took a pottery class when I was in high school actually, at a local community college where I grew up, and just completely fell in love with it," Metcalfe said. Metcalfe never imagined that art could turn into a career. But in a sense, that's what happened. She calls herself a public engagement artist, and one of her biggest projects was loading up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eater

The Most Exciting — Or Infuriating — Twin Cities Restaurant Trends of 2022

It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the year’s most exciting — or infuriating — trends in the local restaurant scene. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

EMS workers meet the baby twins they delivered in back of ambulance

ISANTI, Minn. -- A family just north of the Twin Cities had a special reunion Monday after quite the memorable ambulance ride to the hospital.The last time Megan Swanberg welcomed the Allina EMS crew into her home, she was 30 weeks pregnant with twins and going through contractions."I'm probably a little more nicer this time around," said Megan Swanberg, mother to twins Harper and Harlan.Her husband Reid was far away at the time, so Megan made a plan."I'm just gonna drive myself to the hospital, and my mom's like, 'No you're not,'" said Megan. "She ended up pulling up right...
ISANTI, MN
fox29.com

Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy