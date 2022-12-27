ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

Families welcome 6 babies born on Christmas Day at DCH

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) – Six babies were born Christmas Day at DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and DCH Women’s Pavilion in Northport. Caleb Porter and his wife Sydney were one of the six families to welcome a Christmas baby into their lives. Sydney gave birth to her baby boy Sunday night. Lincoln James Porter was […]
NORTHPORT, AL
wvtm13.com

Funeral for Audriana Pearson held today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Family members of 12-year-old Audriana Pearson will lay her to rest today. It's been a tragic year for our children and gun violence. Audriana Pearson was a daughter, friend, cousin, and classmate to so many in Birmingham. She was killed just days before Christmas during a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

King’s Home parents share joy of helping children in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The organization King’s Home has opened a few homes in the last couple of years for children fleeing domestic violence situations. Within these homes are house parents who live with the children. Scott and Kim Thomas have been house parents with the organization since May...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

ALABAMA MEN INVITE WIDOWED WOMAN TO EAT WITH THEM, SPARK VIRAL MESSAGE ABOUT KINDNESS

An Alabama man’s act of kindness has gone viral on social media, prompting people around the country to be more compassionate to others. Jamario Howard was dining with his friends, JaMychol Baker and Tae Knight, at Brad’s Bar-BQue in Oxford, Ala., when Howard noticed a woman eating by herself. He decided to strike up a conversation with her and learned that her husband had passed away.
OXFORD, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
Clanton Advertiser

Most read stories of 2022 announced

Each year has stories that capture the attention of the community and have an expanded reach and impact. In 2022, a fantastic catch led to the most read article at clantonadvertiser.com, while crime, education, features and economic update stories rounded out the top 10. Here is the list of the...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Pastor Mike Moore leaves a legacy of outreach in Birmingham

This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
yourbigsky.com

Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Bob Penny, an Alabama college professor and actor who performed small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died at age 87. Penny died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

WATCH: City of Birmingham remembers victims of gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the city of Birmingham took part in the Inaugural Day of Remembrance for Gun-Related Homicide Victims. Mayor Woodfin will join more than a dozen faith leaders to reflect on and remember community members killed in gun-related homicides. Those participating will be reading the names of victims and offering prayers […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

The Church at Cahaba Bend offers divorce care program

HELENA – The Church at Cahaba Bend is offering a 12-week Divorce Care program for those struggling after or going through divorce. “Divorce Care offers support, answers, and practical tools to help you manage the many stresses of separation and divorce and healing,” read a Divorce Care press release. “Divorce Care features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics.”
Bham Now

18 developments we’re looking forward to seeing in Birmingham in 2023

Despite its challenges, 2022 was an exciting year for developments in The Magic City. We saw the grand openings of Protective Stadium, CityWalk BHAM and dozens more. Keep reading to learn what’s in store in 2023. 1. Hood-McPherson Building. Auburn University is bringing new life to the former Hood-McPherson...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL

