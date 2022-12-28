Read full article on original website
Woman Shares Tragic Thrift Store Discovery for Just $3.99: 'Heart Sank'
"I wonder if it was donated by mistake," said one TikTok user, while another wrote: "So much love, history and giving in that box."
The "Man of the Hole" was the last survivor of the most endangered and uncontacted tribe on Earth
An indigenous tribe in BrazilPhoto byGleilson Miranda / Governo do Acre. In August 2022, the "Man of the Hole" died. He was the very last member of his tribe - one of the most endangered and uncontacted indigenous groups in Brazil.
Fifty-two generations of the same family have been running the world's oldest hotel for over 1300 years
Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Japan (2020)Photo byBoltor; CC-BY-SA-4.0 The oldest hotel in the world is called Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan. It is a hot spring hotel located in Hayakawa, Japan.
Little girl stunned when Virgin Mary statue hidden in basement wall crashes to the floor and shatters at her feet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget the night a Virgin Mary statue fell from a hidden spot in the basement wall and crashed to the floor at my feet. It shattered into hundreds of pieces, but it managed to spare my head, my toes, and everything in between on its journey to the floor.
King Tut's great-grandfather, Yuva, was thought to be of foreign origin because of his physical features
The mummy of Yuva was first discovered in 1905. Yuva was buried along with his wife, Thuya. They are considered to be the great-grandparents of King Tut. At the time of the tomb's discovery, it was thought to be the most spectacular find until King Tut's tomb was found.
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Upworthy
Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand
Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Man throws drink at pregnant fast-food worker, customer steps in to help her in best way possible
Feroza Syed offered to call the cops and volunteered be a witness if she wanted to press charges. She then vented on Facebook.
Vice
The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home
Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Vice
The photobooks to gift this Christmas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Centre Daily
Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century
New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
Couple Paints Their Entire Living Room Black and It Looks So Good
They saw beige and had to paint it black.
Dance floor sinkhole swallows 25 students and ruins graduation party
How low can you go? A graduation party in Peru turned calamitous after the dance floor collapsed beneath the teen revelers, creating a scene like something out of an apocalypse movie. Footage of the “underground dance scene” has amassed 4.2 million views on TikTok. The fiasco occurred while teens were celebrating their high school graduation in San Martin, Peruvian publication ElPopular.pe reported. In the clip, uploaded on Dec. 17 to the site’s TikTok account, the sharply dressed students can be seen gyrating in a huddled mass in the middle of the dance floor. Their soiree quickly goes subterranean, however, after a...
Airbnb Said It Will No Longer Allow People To Rent Out Houses Where Enslaved People Used To Live
The new policy comes after the platform was widely criticized for an “1830s slave cabin” listing on Airbnb that went viral on TikTok in July.
Uncovering the Mystery of Jesus Changing His Form According to Ancient Egyptian Texts
The Death of Leonardo da Vinci METPhoto bycommons.wikimedia. An ancient Egyptian text of 1200 years tells the story of the life and crucifixion of Jesus but also provides data that could change in the way substantially the story of the Messiah.
Human Babies Were Used as Bait by British Colonists to Lure in Hungry Crocodiles
Today, hunters use different tactics to hunt crocodiles. Some use baited hooks to capture the animals, while others use spears and nets. Regardless of the method, the ultimate goal is to kill the crocodile without injuring the hunter.
Meet the elusive and rare "zebra giraffe" that the US is successfully breeding
The Okapi looks like a hybrid between a horse, giraffe, and zebra but it has actually been placed under the giraffe family, Giraffidae. It has been nicknamed the "zebra giraffe", "forest giraffe" or "Congolese giraffe."
