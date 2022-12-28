ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tracey Folly

Little girl stunned when Virgin Mary statue hidden in basement wall crashes to the floor and shatters at her feet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget the night a Virgin Mary statue fell from a hidden spot in the basement wall and crashed to the floor at my feet. It shattered into hundreds of pieces, but it managed to spare my head, my toes, and everything in between on its journey to the floor.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
Vice

The photographer couple documenting other lovers at home

Rona Bar and Ofek Avshalom are partners in both business and life. The two Israeli photographers live and work together in Tel Aviv. Their relationship began in March 2020 — peak strange and 'unprecedented' times — as countries around the world began announcing lockdowns. "The first day of the lockdown in Israel, it was our first day as a couple," they explain. The pair had met a year previous through work, but even still, their relationship has been unconventionally marked by the pandemic.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Vice

The photobooks to gift this Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Centre Daily

Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century

New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
New York Post

Dance floor sinkhole swallows 25 students and ruins graduation party

How low can you go? A graduation party in Peru turned calamitous after the dance floor collapsed beneath the teen revelers, creating a scene like something out of an apocalypse movie. Footage of the “underground dance scene” has amassed 4.2 million views on TikTok. The fiasco occurred while teens were celebrating their high school graduation in San Martin, Peruvian publication ElPopular.pe reported. In the clip, uploaded on Dec. 17 to the site’s TikTok account, the sharply dressed students can be seen gyrating in a huddled mass in the middle of the dance floor. Their soiree quickly goes subterranean, however, after a...

