Laramie, WY

azdesertswarm.com

4-star QB Demond Williams, an Arizona target, to announce commitment Friday

The top in-state quarterback prospect for the class of 2024 is set to announce his commitment Friday, and the Arizona Wildcats are in the mix. Demond Williams, a 4-star recruit out of Chandler’s Basha High School, will announce between Arizona, Arkansas, ASU, Cal, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Utah and Virginia Tech.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Jade Loville leads No. 18 Arizona against rival Arizona State, her former team

ARIZONA STATE VS. ARIZONA WILL BE TELEVISED ON PAC-12 NETWORKS AND BROADCAST ON RADIO ON KTUC (1400-AM) Imagine Arizona’s leading scorer transferring to Arizona State. But the circumstances of Jade Loville leaving Arizona State for its arch-rival, Arizona, this season are reasonable. Her coach with the Sun Devils, Charli...
TEMPE, AZ
cwbradio.com

Buchanan Transferring To Oklahoma

Former Loyal High School wrestling champion Stephen Buchanan is transferring to Oklahoma. Stephen has wrestled for the University of Wyoming for the last three seasons. He finished eighth in the nation at 197 for Wyoming in the 2021 national championships, and last season took third place at 197 after he was ranked as high as number-two in the nation in the national individual wrestling poll. Stephen has an overall college wrestling record of 68-22, including 28-3 for Wyoming last season.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

2024 recruit Carter Bryant to visit Arizona Basketball in February

With Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball continuing to put focus on the recruiting class of 2024, Small Forward Carter Bryant will visit again in February. Things are steadily picking up for Arizona Basketball in the recruiting class of 2024 as already the Wildcats secured a commitment from four-star combo guard Jamari Phillips.
TUCSON, AZ
extrainningsoftball.com

Reigning SWAC Pitcher of the Year Hannah Ortega Transferring to Fresno State

Former Bethune-Cookman pitcher Hannah Ortega is transferring to Fresno State. Ortega was named the SWAC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year last season, earning both awards after a rookie year that included a 2.99 ERA, 117 strikeouts, and a 1.23 WHIP. Ortega also held opponents to a .261 opponent’s batting average.
FRESNO, CA
prescottenews.com

Badgers Advance In Tournament 66-50

The Prescott Badgers made it two in a row at the Judy Dixon Basketball Tournament at Greenway High School, with a 66-50 win over the Catalina Foothills Falcons. Three Badger starters, Uriah Tenette, Zane Gaul, and Jake Hilton, combined for 61 of the 66 points. The contest was a lot closer than the previous night, but the Badgers worked hard to build a slim lead after one quarter. The lead grew to 30-25 at the half.
PRESCOTT, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson man arrested in Nebraska with kidnapped Utah teen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing several charges after allegedly kidnapping a teen boy from Utah that he met online. Authorities said the suspect, known as Aaron Zeman, Tadashi Kojima and Hunter Fox, was arrested Wednesday in Nebraska. According to Nebraska TV, the 26-year-old Zeman...
TUCSON, AZ
erienewsnow.com

Arizona Safeway Shootings Fast Facts

Here's a look at the January 8, 2011, shootings in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Shooter Jared Lee Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christina Taylor Green, 9. Born on...
TUCSON, AZ
KMJ

Large Herd Of Nutria Recently Trapped In Mendota Wildlife Area

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The state has spent the past five years tracking a destructive pest to California agriculture. The nutria is a big rodent that thrives in wetlands and wildlife areas. Recently a big herd of nutria was detected in Fresno County. The Mendota wildlife area is...
MENDOTA, CA
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Horses may be allowed at Steam Pump Ranch one day

Steam Pump Ranch may one day be open to four-legged guests. During the Historic Preservation Commission’s Dec. 5 meeting, commissioner Nicole Casaus said Steam Pump Ranch could be used for livestock-related organizations. “There’s no secret that I love horses,” Casaus said. “There’s an entire community and culture within Oro...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Arizona

Arizona has a population of nearly eight million people, and a land area of over 110,000 square miles. Phoenix is both the most populous city and the state capital. Arizona’s southern border hugs Mexico, while its northeast point makes up one quarter of the “Four Corners” area. The state is home to vast, arid deserts, as well as Grand Canyon National Park. Winters are known to be particularly gentle, but does it ever snow in Arizona? And just where is the coldest place in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE
KGET

The recount process for the 16th State Senate District is closer to an end

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Republican candidate David Shepard challenged election results earlier this month after 20 votes separated the 16th State Senate District results. The 16th Senate District includes parts of Fresno, Kings, Kern, and Tulare counties and only Fresno and Kern counties have finalized their recounted results. However, for Kern County to get those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
stnonline.com

Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus

A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com. On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.
TUCSON, AZ

