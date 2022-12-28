Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
District 5, 9 reps will not seek another term on Stevens Point City Council
Two members of the Stevens Point City Council have filed non-candidacy paperwork for the April election, meaning they will not appear on the spring ballot for those positions. Meleesa Johnson was first elected to represent District 5 on the city council in 2016, serving as council president for the past four years. Simultaneously, she also served three terms on the Portage Co. Board of Supervisors while working full-time as the solid waste director for Marathon Co.
merrillfotonews.com
Supervisors approve resolution declaring Lincoln County “Second Amendment sanctuary”
The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors, during its meeting at the Lincoln County Service Center in Merrill on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, approved a resolution declaring Lincoln County a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”. The resolution passed last week was authored by District 13 Supervisor Calvin Callahan and co-sponsored by Board...
WSAW
Gov. Evers appoints Stevens Point native Adam Payne to serve as DNR Secretary
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has announced his appointment of Adam Payne to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Payne’s first day is Jan. 3. The appointment fills the vacancy created by former Secretary Preston Cole’s retirement. Payne is originally from Stevens...
cwbradio.com
Loyal School Board Discusses Contract for Music Teacher
The Loyal School Board discussed the contract for their music teacher. The Board approved a contract for Vocal Music/Choral Teacher for 2023-24 school year. Jessica Minders was hired to be their K-12 vocal music/choral teacher next year. She is currently teaching in Luck and is looking forward to returning to the area. She is originally from Spencer.
WSAW
Authorities investigate report of stolen vehicle at Weston Kwik Trip, suspect evaluated at health care center
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Heavy police presence was reported early Thursday morning at a Kwik Trip in Weston. Police were called at around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle at the Kwik Trip at 5603 Business Highway 51. According to Marathon County Dispatch, people were asked to...
Central Wisconsin ski resort to launch major expansion after state approval of Rib Mountain plan
Wisconsin’s largest ski resort will launch a significant expansion after the state approved a new master plan for Rib Mountain. The plan also calls for the creation of new hiking, climbing and mountain biking trails at the central Wisconsin state park. The ancient quartzite hill outside of Wausau is...
Opinion: Wausau’s local economy is strangled by debt
A fortunate farmer finds a goose that lays golden eggs and then kills the goose in a fool-hardy attempt to get at her eggs faster. It is a timeless cautionary tale. With that in mind, we should all recognize that strangling a local economy with relentless taxation, skyrocketing utility rates and massive long-term indebtedness—like applying the axe to the goose—is not a shortcut to prosperity. Yet, that is exactly what the City of Wausau has done in its 2023 budget.
JUST IN: ‘Active situation’ reported on Bus. 51 in Weston
A heavy police presence is being reported at a Bus. Hwy. 51 convenience store, prompting authorities to caution residents to stay away from the area. The active situation is in the area of Kwik Trip, 5603 Bus. Hwy. 51. Police are not confirming any information about the ongoing situation. As...
Fire reported at former Weston auto repair shop
A portion of Schofield Avenue was closed late Tuesday as crews battled a blaze at the site of a former auto body shop in Weston. A passerby called 911 to report the fire at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at 6402 Schofield Ave., a building that formerly housed Dinomotive Service & Sales. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as firefighting efforts continue.
Wausau business damaged in overnight fire
A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
wxpr.org
Grooming trails after big snow, Lincoln County crash kills driver, bike libraries in Wisconsin
Trail groomers working hard to keep trails in shape along the U.P. Wisconsin border, driver killed in Lincoln County crash, more school campuses and libraries are adding bikes to their inventory to loan out.
Woman, dog perish in Lincoln County crash
A woman and her dog were both killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in the Lincoln County town of Bradley, officials said. The crash, on County Road U and County Road A, was reported at about 7:50 a.m. by multiple 911 callers. Police say the woman was headed east on County Road U and, after failing to stop at a stop sign at County Road A, she crossed the highway and entered the ditch on the east side of the road. Her vehicle struck a group of trees before coming to rest.
WSAW
Marathon County Sherriff’s Office is using Flock cameras to catch criminals
TOWN OF RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is catching criminals in a new way. Law enforcement is using the Flock Camera System to scan license plates when searching for suspects. The first Flock camera was installed in Rib Mountain about four months ago. Although...
Suspect sought in Taylor County armed robbery
Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Taylor County that happened over the holiday weekend. The robbery was reported at a Cenex gas station in Gilman. Police have release no details about the suspect’s description, age or gender but say they believe the public is not in danger.
Wausau area births, Dec. 27
Matt Witter and Melinda Rodehaver announce the birth of their daughter Lyla Noelle, born Dec. 22, 2022. Lyla weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Joshua Gumz and Rosie Niemi announce the birth of their daughter Samantha Jane, born at 1:19 p.m. Dec. 22, 2022. Samantha weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Nathan...
POLICE: Former Wausau teen’s death likely due to hypothermia
Investigators in Portage County now say the death of a 19-year-old man is not suspicious and is likely due to hypothermia. Daterrius Coleman, formerly Wausau, was found dead the morning of Dec. 26 in the Portage County town of Hull. He listed a Stevens Point address before his death. Coleman’s...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
wxpr.org
Woman and a dog died in Lincoln County car accident
A woman and a family dog died in a car accident Monday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about a one car crash in the Town of Bradley at the intersection of County Road U and County Road A. Local deputies, fire, and EMS...
WSAW
Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield accepting Christmas tree donations for zoo animals
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield is accepting Christmas tree donations. The trees help provide the animals enrichment and keep the trees out of landfills. The animals also use the trees as food or shelter. The trees must be free of tinsel, hooks or spray paint. Trees...
Wausau woman accused of punching elderly man
A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.
