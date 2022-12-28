ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
spmetrowire.com

District 5, 9 reps will not seek another term on Stevens Point City Council

Two members of the Stevens Point City Council have filed non-candidacy paperwork for the April election, meaning they will not appear on the spring ballot for those positions. Meleesa Johnson was first elected to represent District 5 on the city council in 2016, serving as council president for the past four years. Simultaneously, she also served three terms on the Portage Co. Board of Supervisors while working full-time as the solid waste director for Marathon Co.
STEVENS POINT, WI
cwbradio.com

Loyal School Board Discusses Contract for Music Teacher

The Loyal School Board discussed the contract for their music teacher. The Board approved a contract for Vocal Music/Choral Teacher for 2023-24 school year. Jessica Minders was hired to be their K-12 vocal music/choral teacher next year. She is currently teaching in Luck and is looking forward to returning to the area. She is originally from Spencer.
LOYAL, WI
WausauPilot

Opinion: Wausau’s local economy is strangled by debt

A fortunate farmer finds a goose that lays golden eggs and then kills the goose in a fool-hardy attempt to get at her eggs faster. It is a timeless cautionary tale. With that in mind, we should all recognize that strangling a local economy with relentless taxation, skyrocketing utility rates and massive long-term indebtedness—like applying the axe to the goose—is not a shortcut to prosperity. Yet, that is exactly what the City of Wausau has done in its 2023 budget.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Fire reported at former Weston auto repair shop

A portion of Schofield Avenue was closed late Tuesday as crews battled a blaze at the site of a former auto body shop in Weston. A passerby called 911 to report the fire at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at 6402 Schofield Ave., a building that formerly housed Dinomotive Service & Sales. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as firefighting efforts continue.
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau business damaged in overnight fire

A building at Veritas Steel, a business on Wausau’s far west side, was damaged in an early morning blaze Thursday, officials said. SAFER crews were called at about 2:05 a.m. to the bridge fabrication plant, at 3526 Sherman St., and contained the blaze to a single section of the building. The blaze was extinguished and scene cleared about 90 minutes later.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Woman, dog perish in Lincoln County crash

A woman and her dog were both killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash in the Lincoln County town of Bradley, officials said. The crash, on County Road U and County Road A, was reported at about 7:50 a.m. by multiple 911 callers. Police say the woman was headed east on County Road U and, after failing to stop at a stop sign at County Road A, she crossed the highway and entered the ditch on the east side of the road. Her vehicle struck a group of trees before coming to rest.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Suspect sought in Taylor County armed robbery

Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in Taylor County that happened over the holiday weekend. The robbery was reported at a Cenex gas station in Gilman. Police have release no details about the suspect’s description, age or gender but say they believe the public is not in danger.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Dec. 27

Matt Witter and Melinda Rodehaver announce the birth of their daughter Lyla Noelle, born Dec. 22, 2022. Lyla weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. Joshua Gumz and Rosie Niemi announce the birth of their daughter Samantha Jane, born at 1:19 p.m. Dec. 22, 2022. Samantha weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. Nathan...
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Woman and a dog died in Lincoln County car accident

A woman and a family dog died in a car accident Monday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it got a call about a one car crash in the Town of Bradley at the intersection of County Road U and County Road A. Local deputies, fire, and EMS...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau woman accused of punching elderly man

A 23-year-old Wausau woman is facing elder abuse charges after allegedly punching an elderly man in the face. Cheyenne L. Lato faces a charge of physical abuse of an elder person – intentionally causing bodily harm in case filed Dec. 21 in Marathon County Circuit Court. A misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge is also connected with the case.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy