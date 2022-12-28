Read full article on original website
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle Inn
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Allentown
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Reading
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This Holiday
travellens.co
17 Best Restaurants in Lebanon, PA
Lebanon is a quaint city in Lebanon County, southeastern Pennsylvania. This historic city, which serves as the seat of Lebanon County, traces its origin to the mid-18th century. It was once home to one of the country’s largest steel producers. The city is also home to historic sites, scenic...
WFMZ-TV Online
After 23 years, popular merchant closing stand at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A longstanding destination for fresh soups, salads, breads and cakes is bidding farewell at the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. O'Brien's Really Good Food Co., a staple of the market for 23 years, will permanently close its stand on Saturday. The business is shifting focus to its 20-year-old...
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fireworks, other festivities set to return to Reading for New Year's
READING, Pa. - It's always an exciting time looking ahead to the new year!. The Reading Public Museum will hold its Noon Year's Eve celebration for the younger partygoers who won't be able to make it to midnight and the Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of ABBA. Of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks boxers to compete live on Showtime
READING, Pa. – Two boxers from Reading are prepping for the biggest night of their careers. They'll be stepping into the ring at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem for fights that will air live on Showtime. Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez is training at Marshall Kauffman's King's Boxing.
theburgnews.com
Air Care: When minutes matter, Life Lion roars
Becky McCormick didn’t think too much of her headache when she laid down to take a nap on a Friday afternoon. But when the 31-year-old resident of Pine Grove woke, she was on the floor. She couldn’t walk, and her speech was slurred. It was May 19, 2017,...
nomadlawyer.org
Lancaster: 7 Best Places To Visit In Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania is an inland city located on the banks of the Susquehanna River. This historic town has become a popular destination for visitors. It is a family-friendly place that offers endless opportunities to explore. The North Museum of Nature and Science...
Parx Casino One of Many Fighting to Establish What Gambling Looks Like in Pennsylvania
An area casino has become a major player in the recent movement to bring gambling back to its traditional roots. Katherine Sayre wrote about Parx Casino in Bucks County in The Wall Street Journal. Earlier this year, Parx Casino in Bensalem became embroiled in one of the most contentious topics...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
Family-run men's shop serving North Philly community for nearly 7 decades
If you want to look sharp, take David Rosenblum's fashion advice. He's been fitting men for dress clothes for decades at Leo's Apparel in North Philadelphia.
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WFMZ-TV Online
ArtsQuest: 'Unauthorized party' sold Peepsfest tickets through Eventbrite
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you have tickets for Peepsfest at SteelStacks this weekend, check to make sure they are legit. ArtsQuest says an "unauthorized party" used the website, Eventbrite, to sell tickets to the event. ArtsQuest says it does not use Eventbrite for any tickets. The Eventbrite page appears to...
York cafe closed for burst pipe compensates employees for helping community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York restaurant is closed for repairs due to broken water pipes, but instead of laying off workers during the holiday, the owner is compensating them to help others. The Prince Street Cafe in York has been temporarily closed since a pipe in the building burst on Christmas Day. “Our ceiling […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Philadelphia Mummers finishing up months of hard work behind the scenes, as they get ready for New Year's Day performance
PHILADELPHIA - While most people just see that minutes-long Mummers performance on New Year's Day, there are countless hours and countless people you don't see making it happen. "When I was younger, I was so fascinated by it," said Sean Graser, a lifelong Mummer, who does costume and set design...
These Two Montco Eateries Are Among Best Spots to Grab Mexican Food
El Primo in Norristown and Coyote Crossing in Conshohocken are among the best spots in the Philadelphia region to eat Mexican food. You can rarely go wrong with Mexican food, but there are always eateries that stand out and offer that extra zing to your taste buds. Among such restaurants...
WFMZ-TV Online
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
Splitting Edge Axe Throwing Opens Its Third Location in Coatesville
Splitting Edge Axe is opening its third location in Coatesville.Photo byBill Rettew, Daily Local News. There is a new place in Coatesville where residents and visitors looking to have a fun night out can enjoy one of the country’s latest favorite pastimes: sticking an axe into the bullseye, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
Churches at odds with Pottstown officials over how best to serve the needy
It's a balancing act many municipalities have experienced: revitalizing their neighborhoods while balancing the need to serve the poor and homeless.
The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Strasburg, PA
Strasburg is a historic town in the middle of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The borough of Strasburg was incorporated in 1816 and grew into a strip town about two miles long. The town clustered along what was then called the Great Conestoga Road but is now called the Strasburg Road. The...
