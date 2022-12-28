ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

travellens.co

17 Best Restaurants in Lebanon, PA

Lebanon is a quaint city in Lebanon County, southeastern Pennsylvania. This historic city, which serves as the seat of Lebanon County, traces its origin to the mid-18th century. It was once home to one of the country’s largest steel producers. The city is also home to historic sites, scenic...
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fireworks, other festivities set to return to Reading for New Year's

READING, Pa. - It's always an exciting time looking ahead to the new year!. The Reading Public Museum will hold its Noon Year's Eve celebration for the younger partygoers who won't be able to make it to midnight and the Reading Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of ABBA. Of...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks boxers to compete live on Showtime

READING, Pa. – Two boxers from Reading are prepping for the biggest night of their careers. They'll be stepping into the ring at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem for fights that will air live on Showtime. Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez is training at Marshall Kauffman's King's Boxing.
READING, PA
theburgnews.com

Air Care: When minutes matter, Life Lion roars

Becky McCormick didn’t think too much of her headache when she laid down to take a nap on a Friday afternoon. But when the 31-year-old resident of Pine Grove woke, she was on the floor. She couldn’t walk, and her speech was slurred. It was May 19, 2017,...
PINE GROVE, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Lancaster: 7 Best Places To Visit In Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lancaster Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania is an inland city located on the banks of the Susquehanna River. This historic town has become a popular destination for visitors. It is a family-friendly place that offers endless opportunities to explore. The North Museum of Nature and Science...
LANCASTER, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem restaurant owner acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The owner of a popular restaurant in north Bethlehem has taken over another dining establishment in Hellertown. Zonia Sibri-Quinde, owner of Sibri's Restaurant at 147 E. Broad St. in Bethlehem, recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main St., according to a news release. Jeffrey Barber of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

ArtsQuest: 'Unauthorized party' sold Peepsfest tickets through Eventbrite

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - If you have tickets for Peepsfest at SteelStacks this weekend, check to make sure they are legit. ArtsQuest says an "unauthorized party" used the website, Eventbrite, to sell tickets to the event. ArtsQuest says it does not use Eventbrite for any tickets. The Eventbrite page appears to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
abc27 News

The best Pennsylvania restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the choice of top restaurant in Pennsylvania was made by Mashed.com’s editorial team. (WHTM) — One of the most popular websites in food is telling the world some great spots to eat. Guy Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants around the country, according to mashed.com. The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Strasburg, PA

Strasburg is a historic town in the middle of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The borough of Strasburg was incorporated in 1816 and grew into a strip town about two miles long. The town clustered along what was then called the Great Conestoga Road but is now called the Strasburg Road. The...
STRASBURG, PA

