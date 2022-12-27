ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Channel

San Diego's Weather Forecast for December 28, 2022: Our next round of moderate rain falls New Year's weekend

The first of a series of storms swept through the county last night bringing impressive rainfall totals and now we're left with lingering showers. Some of the big winners included Palomar Mountain where about 1" of rain was collected. As of 3:48A, Encinitas recorded .71", Point Loma .61", Ramona .68", Santee .65" and Julian .68". Those numbers will likely be higher once they're updated by NWS.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Bradley scores 27, San Diego State tops Air Force 71-55

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley's 27 points helped San Diego State defeat Air Force 71-55 on Wednesday in a Mountain West Conference opener. Bradley was 9 of 12 shooting, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers for the Aztecs (10-3). Keshad Johnson added nine points and five rebounds. Adam Seiko also had nine points.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy