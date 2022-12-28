ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash Central rallies come up short against Cleveland in Jacobs Christmas Classic

By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 2 days ago

The Nash Central High School varsity basketball teams came up short in their attempts to reach the semifinals of the annual John Jacobs Christmas Classic Tuesday night at Cleveland High School.

The Bulldog boys cut an 18-point lead down to eight in the fourth quarter but Cleveland held on for a 63-54 triumph in the final game of the day.

The Lady Bulldogs are still seeking their first win after a 49-34 defeat to Cleveland.

Both Nash Central teams will play in the consolation bracket on Wednesday. The Bulldog girls face Wake Christian at 1 p.m., while the Bulldog boys take on West Johnston at 2:30 p.m.

BOYS

Cleveland 63, Nash Central 54

Despite solid performances from Stephen Howard (21 points) and Christian Bell (12), Nash Central wasn’t able to get the win against the Rams.

The Bulldogs (2-6 overall) had a 7-6 lead with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter but Cleveland (6-4 overall) used an 8-5 edge in the remaining time to take a 14-12 advantage after eight minutes.

Nash Central kept the deficit between four and six points until the Rams used a 14-3 flurry in the final 4:20 to grab a 34-23 lead at halftime.

The teams traded offense throughout much of the third stanza. Nash Central got within seven (40-33 and 44-37) on buckets from DeAnte Sykes and Howard, but another run – this time 7-1 by Cleveland – helped the Rams pushed their lead back to double digits, 51-38, entering the final quarter.

A rebound follow by Trey Atkinson gave Cleveland an 18-point lead (58-40) with six minutes remaining. Jailon Johnson, Bell, Howard and Dominique Whitehead helped the Bulldogs trim the deficit to eight points (60-52) with 2:07 left.

Kaden Morris and Jahari Green led Cleveland with 14 points each.

GIRLS

Cleveland 49, Nash Central 34

The Lady Bulldogs nearly came all the way back.

Nash Central (0-8) trailed 33-16 at halftime but used a 15-1 run over 6:30 of the third quarter to get within three points (34-31) of the Rams (4-6).

But the home team scored 11 straight points to take a 44-31 advantage with 4:47 remaining, and the Bulldogs’ comeback was derailed with turnovers on six consecutive possessions as Cleveland pulled away for the victory.

The first quarter saw three ties and six lead changes, with two of the latter being for Nash Central on baskets by JaKayla Gay and Cameron Fate, respectively.

Cleveland used its backcourt pressure and trapping on the wings and corners to go on a 15-2 run in the second quarter to give the Rams a 17-point cushion at the break.

Gay, Kaileigh Gunter, Fate and Lydia Hill brought Nash Central to within three with 90 seconds remaining in the third, but too many turnovers resulted in the 11-0 run in the first half of the fourth quarter by the Rams that essentially put the contest out of reach.

Gay led the Bulldogs with 11 points, followed by Fate with seven and Gunter with six.

Cleveland was led by Brooklynn Walker with 17 points.

