CalWORKs: The California program providing a boost for struggling families
The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
Gianforte’s budget proposal delivers funding for critical infrastructure projects and programs
Governor Greg Gianforte has announced plans to submit a budget proposal to the 2023 Montana Legislature that includes over $1 billion in income and property tax cuts, according to Montana.gov, the official state website of Montana, on November 10, 2022. As reported by the website, the budget will also use...
Montana Received $200 Unemployment Benefits Using Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF)
Residents of Montana have received $200 worth of unemployment benefits using the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). This was implemented as Congress has not approved of another pandemic stimulus package yet, says Montana.Gov. In November 2020, Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced the establishment of the Interim Pandemic Assistance program. This...
$400 Boost for Alabama: Payments Coming Soon for Residents!
Residents of Alabama are likely to receive a payment of $400 or more in the near future. This is due to the surplus in revenue that the state got this year. Alabama Policy Institute stated in an article published on October 10, 2022 that the state government of Alabama is currently in possession of a surplus of over $2 billion dollars. This surplus was created when the state collected over $13 billion in revenue during the 2022 fiscal year, which exceeded the budgeted amount of $11 billion.
Don’t Miss Your Chance to Get Rental Assistance Through DEHAP – Apply by January 2
The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will stop accepting applications for the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, as stated in an article by Delaware News on December 13, 2022. This is due to a high number of requests for help. The DSHA...
Nebraska man arrested for allegedly abducting teen he met in an online gaming platform
A 26-year-old Arizona man, Tadashi Kojima (also known as Aaron M. Zeman), was arrested in Nebraska on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for allegedly abducting a 13-year-old boy he met through the online gaming platform Roblox, according to law enforcement documents reviewed by Law & Crime and published on December 29, 2022.
