Read full article on original website
Related
Girls basketball: Shore and Ocean Twp win at Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Rylee Drahos posted a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals to help Shore win the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament’s Nancey Williams bracket with a 57-47 victory over Hightstown, at Shore in West Long Branch. The win gave Shore (5-1) its first Blue Devil Holiday Tournament title...
Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament: Morristown beats Kittatinny in final - Boys Basketball
Chris Galligan was on fire from deep with seven three-pointers on his way to 26 points for Morristown in its 55-37 win over Kittatinny in the final round of the Ranger Holiday Hoops Tournament in Hamburg. Zion Baitey added eight points in the victory. Mike Zoellner led Kittatinny with 17...
Section III boys swimming and diving event leaders (Week 4)
Here are Section III boys swimming and diving leaders from Week 4. This list is courtesy of section3swim.com. The full leaderboard can be found there.
Boys Basketball: Hopewell Valley, Ocean Township get 1st round wins in Molinelli Tournament
Hopewell Valley got off to a fast start and ultimately defeated Burlington City 55-41 in the first round of the John Molinelli Tournament, in Pennington.
South Hunterdon holds off PDS in epic Over the River Classic final
When the fans entered the gym for the Over the River Holiday Classic Tournament final Wednesday night at South Hunterdon, most were expecting a tight contest between the hosts and Princeton Day School.
Girls Basketball: Clark scores 1,000th point in Viking Showcase round robin
Gloucester Catholic defeated Haddon Heights 53-32 to pick up its second win of the Viking Holiday Showcase, in Voorhees. Leading by just two at the end of the first quarter, Gloucester Catholic (4-1) went on a 23-3 run during the second quarter and took a 25-13 lead into the halftime break.
Girls basketball: Manchester Twp., TR East among winners at WOBM Classic consolation
Emma Wagner made three 3-pointers on the way to 24 points, four assists and seven steals to lead Toms River South to a narrow victory over Lacey, 46-44, in the final round of the consolation bracket of the WOBM Classic at Toms River North. Meaghan Weatherstone tallied 10 points and...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0