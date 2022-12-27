Read full article on original website
South Carolina taxpayers are set to receive a direct tax rebate worth up to $800 in one day. All taxpayers who filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms before the Oct. 17 deadline are eligible and should receive their payment by New Year's Eve, the South Carolina Department of Revenue wrote. Married couples who filed jointly will only receive one rebate.
South Carolina ended the last fiscal year with a plethora of funds and an annual financial report that shows that though the state's improved its financing of key state agencies, it still has more bills to pay than cash to pay for them. Earlier this year, the Greenville News reported...
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Those who rely on government help to pay for groceries, won’t automatically get extra money starting Feb. 1, 2023. The South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) announced that the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments will be ending on Jan. 31, 2023.
Residents of Alabama are likely to receive a payment of $400 or more in the near future. This is due to the surplus in revenue that the state got this year. Alabama Policy Institute stated in an article published on October 10, 2022 that the state government of Alabama is currently in possession of a surplus of over $2 billion dollars. This surplus was created when the state collected over $13 billion in revenue during the 2022 fiscal year, which exceeded the budgeted amount of $11 billion.
Changes are coming for South Carolina residents who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Emergency allotments have been boosting the amount of funding participants can use, based on household size, since March of 2020. That ends for South Carolina households starting January 31st. SNAP recipients will then go back to getting their regular monthly benefit amount.
The California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids (CalWORKs) program offers short-term financial aid and employment-focused resources to families with minor children who have low income and assets, according to a report by Marca on December 28, 2022. Based on the state’s released guidelines, most eligible adults in California, including...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new change from the South Carolina Department of Social Services means an adjustment for people who've been receiving an added benefit for nearly three years. Starting February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their regular monthly benefit amount. Since the start...
According to an article published by US News (2022), to mitigate the consequences of inflation, the four states have provided relief payments to eligible and deserving residents of the country. With thousands of Americans in at least four states, there are still less than two weeks left to apply for...
If your business is affected by the recent storm (Hurricane Ian), you can receive private no-cost assistance to:. • Assess the financial impact on your business and minimize losses. • Help you evaluate if you should reopen your business. • Reconstruct financial statements. • Prepare SBA disaster loan application and/or...
CHARLOTTE — When the power goes out, whatever is lost is usually on you to replace. However, last week’s rolling power outages came as a surprise to customers. Investigative reporter Madison Carter found out Duke Energy might be shelling out some cash for your unexpected expenses and lost food or medications.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As 2022 comes to a close, South Carolina gas prices are on the upswing, but a gallon of regular, unleaded fuel is still more than 10 cents cheaper than a year ago on average. As of Friday, the average price in South Carolina was $2.91 a gallon, according to online […]
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A North Atlantic right whale is a sight to behold...if you're lucky enough too. "I've seen one northern white whale," boater Englis Glover said. "I saw her with a calf. It was absolutely beautiful." Glover has spent 25 years on the waters off the...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A pre-filed bill in the South Carolina Legislature would require school districts in the state to provide a livestream broadcast of their board meetings. The bill filed by District 28 state Sen. Greg Hembree says that if livestreaming is not an option then the district must make a clear audio […]
Residents of Montana have received $200 worth of unemployment benefits using the Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF). This was implemented as Congress has not approved of another pandemic stimulus package yet, says Montana.Gov. In November 2020, Montana Governor Steve Bullock has announced the establishment of the Interim Pandemic Assistance program. This...
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There are more than 5 million people in South Carolina. Of that 5 million, more than 478,000 have a concealed weapons permit and demand is still going up. The interest in getting a concealed weapon permit or CWP skyrocketed after Governor Henry McMaster passed the South Carolina Open Carry with Training Act in August 2021.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 8 a.m. Thursday update from SCDMV website:. "Branch offices across the state will open at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, as normal. Thank you for your patience during Wednesday’s outage, and we look forward to serving you." 7 a.m. Thursday update:. The DMV website...
