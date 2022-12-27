Lou Ann Engh, 85 of Westby, passed away peacefully on December 26th at Norseland Nursing Home. Lou Ann was born on May 28, 1937 at home in Newry, Wisconsin to Julius and Alvia Slette. She was baptized and confirmed at North Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Newry. She attended grade school at Rognstad Ridge School in rural Cashton and later attended high school in Westby where she graduated in 1955 alongside her high school sweetheart Frederick (Fritz) Engh. Fritz and Lou Ann maintained life-long friendships with many of their Westby High classmates. Lou Ann was a high school cheerleader; she played saxophone in the band and sang in the high school choir. After high school, she worked as a lab technician for Tri-State Breeders in Westby for many years before retiring in 1999.

WESTBY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO