Herrington: Something has struck at the core of the Grizzlies

With FedExForum filled to the tippy-top of the terrace and the Grizzlies putting their real starting lineup on the home floor for the first time since April, the music set the tone:

“They got scared when these hard hittaz came in,” boomed the voice of Memphis rapper DJ Paul, scoring an introductory hype video that earns the designation.

Usually.

Who would have guessed that this time the hard hittaz were going to be Duane Washington Jr. and Jock Landale? Damion Lee and Josh Okogie? And some other guys not named Devin Booker?

Phoenix star Booker was back home doing rehab work. The Grizzlies were at full strength. And the same Suns team the Grizzlies blitzed in Phoenix just a few nights ago blitzed them right back.

Sometimes getting your groove back is gradual.

On Christmas Day, the Grizzlies didn’t just lose on national TV to the defending champs. They talked it up and got handled by a Golden State Warriors team missing its two best players from last summer’s NBA Finals in Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins.

In this first game since, the Grizzlies played as if their noisy, high-profile loss to the Warriors had knocked the wind from them, and they were able to catch their breath only fleetingly.

From the jump, this homecoming was half-hearted.

Down double-digits for much of the night, there were signs of life in the third quarter.

Jaren Jackson Jr. erased Suns center Deandre Ayton at the rim. A Dillon Brooks 3-pointer cut the deficit to single digits. Ja Morant, who started the night with 1-9 shooting, got cooking, sandwiching circus layups around a corner 3.

When Morant pulled up from the top of the key to drain another deep jumper late in the quarter, it was a six-point game and Morant danced back on defense.

Signs of a groove.

But only a glimmer.

The Suns finished the quarter on a 17-6 run, with guys like Washington and Okogie and somebody named Ish Wainwright doing the damage.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins threw in the towel with more than seven minutes to go.

Funks happen, even to good teams, and for good teams they usually don’t last. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t a funk.

Not just a shooting slump, but something more. Something that’s struck at the core of what makes this team tick.

For the moment, however brief they hope it will be, the Grizzlies have lost their vaunted swagger. They’ve exchanged mettle for malaise. Spirited for sputtering.

Pluck? Plundered.

Grit? Gone missin’.

(Make your own “left their heart in San Francisco” joke. I would never.)

After the game, Jenkins pushed back at the notion that the Christmas loss had shaken his team’s confidence. He noted that the recent struggles started before Christmas, with road losses at Oklahoma City and Denver preceding Golden State.

The last time the Grizzlies had appeared on the home floor, they’d mauled Milwaukee by 41 to take over first place in the Western Conference.

They’ve followed that with a 1-4 run, all against teams in their conference.

This is not meeting the moment.

Since Morant mouthed off about a no-worries West, his teammates’ offense has mostly gone AWOL.

Desmond Bane’s back after missing 17 games with a sprained toe, but is he shaking off rust or playing through discomfort?

It sure looks like the latter.

In three games since his return, he’s gone 2-19 from the 3-point line, and continued to front-rim his attempts against the Suns.

Jackson didn’t have foul trouble against Phoenix, he had “couldn’t score” trouble.

He shot 1-11 and looked every bit his stat line.

(Jackson also had three blocks and two steals and the Grizzlies played the Suns even in his minutes. Remember kids: Defense matters.)

Dillon Brooks of late has been more the guy who frustrates his own fans than the guy who frustrates opposing scorers.

And the perimeter guys off the bench? No boost.

The 3-point shooting percentage disparity in these past four Grizzlies losses?

Oklahoma City: 42% to 27%.

Denver: 37% to 19%.

Golden State: 41% to 23%.

Phoenix: 55% to 27%.

The Grizzlies got their full team back and they’ve been … well, no disrespect to actual NBA basketball players (you can look them up), but they’ve been getting lit up by some relative no-names.

Oklahoma City’s Isaiah Joe? Raining jumpers.

Golden State’s Anthony Lamb and Ty Jerome? Two-way contract titans against these Grizzlies.

Phoenix’s Washington?

This dude stepped off the Suns bench and drilled nearly as many 3s as the entire Grizzlies roster before mop-up duty commenced.

This homecoming was short on execution and heavy on “let’s get it together guys” clapping.

And they will get it back together, almost certainly.

Perhaps this moment will be rendered a patch of growing pains in a season that has been pretty easy.

Nobody from the Grizzlies was in the room for Phoenix coach Monty Williams’ pregame talk, but maybe they can take something from it.

The Suns ran away with the West last season, and have been pulled down into the fray this season. They’d lost three in a row coming into Memphis.

“I do believe all of this is building something in us that we couldn’t build last year with all the winning,” Williams said.

“Now you want to win, and we’re going to do our best to win every game, (but) I do believe a lot of these situations are going to build a lot more for us than it did last year, and I think the character of our team is going to grow immensely.”

Williams spoke softly, then his team played loud.

The Grizzlies don’t necessarily need to follow suit.

They feed off a brash joy, expressed in word and deed. They need to get back to who they are.

But this moment feels like more than a slump. It feels like a test.