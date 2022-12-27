Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
Darlene Murdock Fuhriman
Darlene Fuhriman, 81, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 28, 2022, at her home. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Special thanks to Kay Etchey, Rachel Glaser, Stephanie Monfa and Enhabit Hospice for their love and service to mom. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Marcene Oakey Romrell
Marcene Oakey Romrell, passed away on December 24, 2022, at her home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, after a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was born March 29, 1957, to Gary and Floriene Oakey in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Some of her favorite childhood memories include spending time at her grandparents ranch in Alta, Wyoming. She loved exploring the area and herding cows with her siblings and cousins. She felt a life long connection with Teton Valley and always loved spending time there. She spent her summers lifeguarding at Heise and winters skiing at Targhee and Kelly Canyon. She graduated from Skyline High School in 1975.
eastidahonews.com
Carol Ingram
Carol Ann Norell Ingram, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 29, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at the Summerfield Ward, 3721 Shadow Mountain Trail. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Ammon Cemetery.
eastidahonews.com
Darren Moore
Darren Gene Moore, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 28, 2022, at his home. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
eastidahonews.com
Jacob Michael Hillman
Jacob Michael Hillman, 33, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 25, 2022, at his home from a self inflicted gunshot wound. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:50 a.m. prior to services.
eastidahonews.com
David Berrett Wells
David Berrett Wells, age 62, of Idaho Falls, passed away, Monday, December 26, 2022 in a work-related accident. David was born in Idaho Falls, October 25, 1960 a son to Marden E and Dorothy Berrett Wells; the youngest of ten children. He grew up in the Roberts area. He graduated from West Jefferson High School. He attended Idaho State University earned a welding degree.
eastidahonews.com
The top 10 videos you were watching on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022
IDAHO FALLS – From the heartwarming Secret Santa stories to the ongoing saga of Chad and Lori Daybell and the horrific flooding in Yellowstone National Park, EastIdahoNews.com was there to capture it all on camera this year. As 2022 comes to a close, here’s a look back at our...
eastidahonews.com
Moose on the loose in Pocatello tranquilized and relocated
POCATELLO — After a warning was sent out by local police earlier this week about a moose roaming around a neighborhood, the animal was safely relocated by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. The advisory sent out by the Pocatello Police Department on Tuesday said there were several...
eastidahonews.com
Teacher gets unexpected gift from a Secret Santa
The EastIdahoNews.com team is busy helping a local Secret Santa give $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day over the past two months, we have posted videos of the recipients being surprised with these life-changing gifts. As we wind down the year, today we...
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy who helped a woman in need at Walmart. Here’s what...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Convenience store opening 5th Idaho Falls location, includes soda and taco restaurant
IDAHO FALLS – Fill your tank and satisfy your soda and taco craving at the same time. Good 2 Go is opening its fifth Idaho Falls location at 4456 East 1st Street on Thursday. In addition to being the largest Good 2 Go store in the Gem State, District Manager Carey Grant tells EastIdahoNews.com it will also include a Rusty Taco Restaurant, which will open in mid-January, and a new drive-thru soda, coffee and treat franchise called Sips Crafts Drinks, which opens Friday.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
eastidahonews.com
Woman escapes home after fire ignites in basement
The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Koster Avenue in Idaho Falls for a structure fire shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The reporting person stated there was a fire in the basement bathroom. When...
eastidahonews.com
IFPD responds to 29 crashes Tuesday morning
IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Police Department responded to 29 crashes Tuesday morning, all of which are attributed to slick roads. Three of those crashes occurred in the area of Pancheri and Yellowstone Highway. IFPD spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com there was a two-vehicle crash south of Pancheri at 7:51 a.m. Details are not available.
eastidahonews.com
Bannock County woman accused of stabbing couple on Christmas morning while they slept
POCATELLO — A woman police say stabbed two people numerous times in their home early Christmas morning has been charged with two felonies. Kylee Marie Adams, 24, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault causing bodily harm, court records show. Police say she stabbed a man five times and a woman three times.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man charged after allegedly stealing $600 in winning lottery tickets
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was arrested after allegedly stealing winning lottery tickets from a gas station and trying to redeem them. Brandon Greer, 41, was charged with felony counterfeit lottery tickets and misdemeanor petit theft on Dec. 7. On Aug. 21, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called...
eastidahonews.com
Here’s another way to be warned about slick roads in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A local fire department is encouraging people to download a new app to know what’s happening in the community, especially when it can be slick out on roads like it has been on Tuesday. “We use the app for many different purposes, but one of...
eastidahonews.com
Two semi-trucks destroyed by fire on Christmas
ROCKFORD — Firefighters responded to a fire on Christmas that destroyed two semi-trucks. The fire happened at a trucking business in the Rockford area. Firefighters from the Blackfoot Fire Department, along with assistance from Fort Hall, were called out to the fire around 8:30 p.m. “One of the semis...
eastidahonews.com
WATCH: Slick driveway a dream come true for local ice skater
IDAHO FALLS – While others were unintentionally slipping and sliding on the ice on Tuesday morning, one local woman broke out her skates. Freezing rain made for extremely slick roads Tuesday morning, prompting law enforcement to warn drivers to slow down, be careful and avoid travel if possible. In...
eastidahonews.com
Shelley police looking for information after window damaged at middle school
SHELLEY — Local police are asking for tips after a window was damaged at a middle school by what appears to be either a BB or pellet gun. The Shelley Police Department posted on Facebook on Tuesday that sometime this last week, during winter break for students, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley was damaged.
Comments / 0