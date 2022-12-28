Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
In Wichita, mother accused of leaving children home alone to go shopping for Christmas presentsEdy ZooWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Longstanding UPS Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWichita, KS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Grit not enough for Wichita State basketball to steal road win in AAC opener at UCF
The Shockers had multiple chances down the stretch to pull out the win, but they missed their final six shots of the game.
A 48-hour travel nightmare preceded 67-point loss for SC State women’s basketball team
The Wichita State women’s basketball team notched its largest win in school history, but that wasn’t the biggest story on Tuesday.
Injury update on Wichita State basketball star Craig Porter for Wednesday’s UCF game
WSU head coach Isaac Brown gave The Eagle an injury update on his star player ahead of Wednesday’s AAC opener.
State Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
wichitabyeb.com
Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future
If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson
Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KWCH.com
Wichita man works to bring hope to war-scarred Ukraine
Restaurants open on Christmas provide alternative for those not wanting to cook or celebrate at home. An economic and convenient advantage are two reasons some restaurants opted to open on Christmas Day. After an Army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this month, the...
KWCH.com
Arrests follow 5-day string of gun violence in Wichita that left 2 dead, 6 others hurt
As temperatures warm up across Kansas following last week’s arctic blast, the thawing of ice is starting to expose some serious problems with frozen pipes. KU loses Liberty Bowl heartbreaker in 3-OT thriller. Updated: 4 hours ago. KU falls just short against Arkansas, 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Jeslyn Agent
Teenager Jeslyn Agent was reported missing on July 13, 2022, in Wichita. She was 16 years old at the time, but has since turned 17 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. JESLYN AGENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: July 13, 2022. Age when reported...
A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas
A new mental health facility for south-central Kansas
What weather can Wichita expect for New Year’s Eve? Here’s what forecasters say
Here’s what to know about the local forecast for New Year’s weekend, including how likely rain is and where temperatures may hover.
EARP still in effect for Wichita area, Salina
On Sunday, Dec. 25, the Salina Police Department sent out a news release informing the public that the Emergency Accident Reporting Plan (EARP) has been enacted.
Missing Wichita girl found safe
The Wichita Police Department says a missing teen has been found safe.
KAKE TV
Teacher battles 8th grader in dance-off
(CNN) - Ever had a dance battle with your teacher? Well, these students at Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida challenged theirs to a dance-off between exams on December 23, and it sent them all screaming. A student went straight into attack mode, but their teacher, Yolanda Turner, brought her...
KVOE
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Increasing wind ahead of next system, warmth continues
An area of high pressure is shifting to the southeast. Clockwise flow has allowed our winds to return from the south and have been quite gusty. This is enabling the warming trend and digging us out of the Arctic chill. Elkhart and Liberal made it into the 70s today!. With...
Two people arrested in east Wichita double homicide, according to records and police
One of the people arrested appears to be a man who was shot multiple times.
Man sentenced for role in events that led to deadly west Wichita hotel shooting
Wichita police have said Keion Whyte, 23, and William Cody Pottorff, 40, were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire tied to illegal drugs at the Scotsman Inn West, 5922 W. Kellogg.
Restaurant inspections: Old milk, roaches in freezer, dirty linens, closure in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
