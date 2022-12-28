ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays Post

State Fair GM: 2023 'last year' for Hutch Nationals

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The half-mile oval at the Kansas State Fairgrounds is going away. "2023 will be the last year for the race track," State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said Thursday. "This will be the last Hutch Nationals this summer. What we're going to do is, we're going to be looking at a brand new staging area and grandstand seating area and also doing a dirt event area. Those are some master plan things that we're looking at and then recouping some of that land where the track was."
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Why I believe The Cheesecake Factory will come to Wichita in the near future

If you were to ask people in Wichita, which restaurant they want to see in Wichita, one of the most popular responses is The Cheesecake Factory. The American restaurant chain with over 200 locations across the country and what also feels like a 200-page menu is one of the most polarizing eateries in Wichita, even though there isn’t one here. The closest location is in Kansas City and Oklahoma City.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Amya Johnson

Teenager Amya Johnson was reported missing on July 17, 2022, in Wichita, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department/Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Exploited and Missing Child Unit at (316) 660-9478 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Wichita man works to bring hope to war-scarred Ukraine

Restaurants open on Christmas provide alternative for those not wanting to cook or celebrate at home. An economic and convenient advantage are two reasons some restaurants opted to open on Christmas Day. After an Army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this month, the...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Jeslyn Agent

Teenager Jeslyn Agent was reported missing on July 13, 2022, in Wichita. She was 16 years old at the time, but has since turned 17 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. JESLYN AGENT. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: July 13, 2022. Age when reported...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Teacher battles 8th grader in dance-off

(CNN) - Ever had a dance battle with your teacher? Well, these students at Sumner High School in Riverview, Florida challenged theirs to a dance-off between exams on December 23, and it sent them all screaming. A student went straight into attack mode, but their teacher, Yolanda Turner, brought her...
