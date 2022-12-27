Small jet crashes into fence after landing at Hawthorne airport

A private jet crashed Tuesday evening after landing at Hawthorne Municipal Airport.

Firefighters were called at 6:32 p.m. to a report of a plane crash at the airport, said Ed Pickett, a supervising dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The Embraer Phenom 300, with capacity for 11 passengers, had seven people on board, including the pilot, said Henry Narvaez, a fire department spokesperson.

The jet touched down but didn't come to a stop where it normally would, failed to turn around and crashed into the airport's west perimeter fence, Narvaez said.

All seven aboard the airplane were able to extricate themselves by the time firefighters arrived, he said, and there were no injuries.

Photos circulating on Twitter show a jet with its front landing gear visibly damaged. The aircraft is tilted forward and resting on its nose.

A search of the tail number shows that the plane is registered to Skystallion, based in San Francisco.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .