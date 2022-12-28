ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bucs C Ryan Jensen to begin 21-day practice window

 2 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be getting a huge boost to their struggling offense just in time for a potential playoff run.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen will begin his 21-day practice window Wednesday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Jensen suffered a serious knee injury on the second day of training camp, and while he was put on injured reserve, there has always been the slim hope that he might be able to return later in the season.

That hope appears to be coming closer to a reality, as Jensen will begin a three-week window during which he can return to practice after spending the entire season recovering and rehabbing from the injury and subsequent surgery.

Tampa Bay’s offense has struggled all year long, in large part because of key injuries up front. In addition to Jensen, the Bucs lost guard Aaron Stinnie to a season-ending knee injury during the preseason. Both starting offensive tackles, Tristan Wirfs and Donovan Smith, have missed multiple games due to injury. Backup tackle Josh Wells was just lost to a season-ending injury Sunday night.

Jensen could be eligible to play as soon as Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, in which a win would clinch the NFC South title for Tampa Bay.

