Houston Chronicle

Weary Rams hit NFL low with 11th loss by defending champion

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — In their first game after the end of a highly eventful calendar year, the Los Angeles Rams made the bad kind of NFL history Sunday. With their 31-10 loss to the Chargers in the first Los Angeles derby at SoFi Stadium on New Year's Day, the Rams became the first defending Super Bowl champions in NFL history to lose 11 games.
Houston Chronicle

Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday, months before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of $3.5 million, along...
