Read full article on original website
cynthia Rayford
4d ago
And guns aren’t the problem here ? 🤦♀️ these murderers get away with taking a innocent life with no remorse. Sickening Tucson.
Reply(2)
13
I see ya!
4d ago
Damn gone way too soon I wish we knew more to the story cars don't just pull up to random people shooting usually
Reply(1)
7
Debbie Johnson
4d ago
Sorry for the families loss prayers for strength 🙏. It's horrible driving someone always on your butt. Be safe everyone 🙏
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changesEdy ZooTucson, AZ
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating deadly stabbing in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found stabbed to death near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 30. The Tucson Police Department said CJ Brye Battiest, 39, died at a local hospital. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in...
KOLD-TV
Interstate 19 near Valencia open again following roll-over crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 19 near Valencia Road is open again following an hours-long closure due to a crash on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Tucson Police Department said at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a roll-over crash. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
TPD investigating stabbing near Oracle and Grant Road
On December 30 2022 around 9:00 p.m., the Tucson Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing east of Oracle Road and West Grant Road.
KOLD-TV
Homicide suspects in custody after stopping them on I-10
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two homicide suspects have been taken into custody after they were stopped on Interstate 10 in Marana on Friday, Dec. 30. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the two were wanted by Mesa police. As of 4 p.m., traffic was stopped in...
One person in hospital after fight involving weapons at P.F. Changs
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is investigating a fight that happened at P.F. Chang's on 1805 East River Road.
KOLD-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound in Eloy closed due to crash
ELOY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a multiple vehicle crash westbound on I-10 in Eloy. They said there are injuries. State troopers told KOLD News 13 the crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. Saturday at milepost 205. Westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted off at exit 208.
KOLD-TV
I-19 near Valencia closed due to law enforcement activity
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona Department of Transportation I-19 northbound is closed at milepost 58 near Valencia Road. ADOT said this is due to law enforcement activity. The Arizona Department of Public Safety is assisting the Tucson Police Department with traffic control. Expect delays and...
KOLD-TV
Person fighting for life following vehicle-train crash near Park, Valencia in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person is fighting for their life after a vehicle-train crash near Park and Valencia in Tucson on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Tucson Police Department confirmed the accident happened at East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway around 10:30 a.m. The TPD...
KOLD-TV
Medical Examiner: An in-depth look at fatal pedestrian accidents in 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the year comes to an end the Pima County Medical Examiner’s office is taking a closer look at the county’s fatal pedestrian accidents for the year. This includes taking a deeper dive into helping law enforcement understand why this number keeps rising.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Police: 21-year-old dies on Christmas Day after road rage shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a woman has died in a road rage incident over the holidays. According to the Tucson Police Department, 21-year-old Jada Thompson was injured on Christmas Eve when someone started shooting the car she was traveling in. KOLD reports that Thompson was...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged in homicide near Valencia, Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is in custody after another man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. he had been shot.
KOLD-TV
Man dead after wreck near Veteran’s hospital
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after the car he was driving crashed on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8 a.m. to the intersection of South Sixth Avenue and West 44th Street. When they arrived, they found the driver of a gray Hyundai Sonata suffering from serious injuries.
KOLD-TV
Road to Mount Lemmon closed due to inclement weather
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department the road to Mount Lemmon has been closed at the base due to inclement weather. Only residents and employees are allowed up. Road conditions and the most current information can be found on the road closure...
Police arrest two in connection with July pizzeria assault
Tucson police arrested 21-year-old Daniel Alonso Silvas-Rodriguez and a 39-year-old woman in connection with the assault at Little Caesar's at 5447 E. 22nd Street.
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in home near Valencia, Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead in a home near Valencia and Nogales Highway in Tucson on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Tucson Police Department said 49-year-old Joseph Armando Montano was found in the 6800 block of South 4th Avenue. The TPD said Montano did not...
KOLD-TV
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
KOLD-TV
PCSD investigating after couple found dead in mobile home
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a married couple were found dead in their home on Wednesday Dec. 28. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called around 10:30 a.m. to a mobile home near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road to check on the welfare of the couple.
KOLD-TV
Armed, dangerous suspect caught following roll-over crash on I-19 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man with a long, violent criminal history was arrested following a roll-over accident on Interstate 19 near Valencia Road in Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 31. The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers were chasing Michael Caylor when he drove the wrong way on I-19...
Police find man dead in another person's house
The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home which wasn't his.
Comments / 30