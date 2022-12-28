well......IF The amount of residents are reduced, where will they get the care they need. ❓ Nursing Home residents are usually, geriatric, disabled, and some need round the clock care......If there's a shortage of staff, what becomes of these elderly folks ❓ There seems to be funds to feed, clothe, give shelter and medical care to.........Where does the money come from to care for the huge amount of illegal immigrants, who are flooding into our cities..❓. What about Our Homeless ❓. This situation is an utter horror show with no solutions in sight.‼️. Happy 2023....😩😮😵💫
Another leftist law passed without regard for the consequences and to cover up the state's failure to protect nursing home patients at the start of the plandemic. How are nursing homes supposed to hire people who don't want to do hard work and are getting paid to stay home by the same state that's penalizing nursing homes for being unable to hire them? Catch-22. Except, patient care means nothing to these amoral demonkkkrat money grubs, because where do you think all those two grand a day fines will go?
I mentioned this to the director of my mother's nursing home. If you have a parent in a nursing home, you are their advocate. Don't be afraid to speak up!
