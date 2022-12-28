ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

hebervalleyradio.com

Winter Storm Advisory For Wasatch Back Friday Morning

WASATCH BACK, Utah-The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 5:00 am Friday-5:00 am Monday January 2. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Locally, higher amounts are possible in the Park City area although Heber City and Wasatch County are included in the advisory as well.
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Snowplow driver makes ammends after hitting sentimental mailbox

It’s already been quite the winter for snowplow drivers in Utah. Constant snowstorms have kept them busy. “It has been a heck of a start. We’re burning through some salt,” Mike Gladbach, who is Sandy’s Public Works Director said. No matter how much salt it takes,...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash on US 40 Near Heber City Thursday Morning

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Thursday, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 40 at milepost 35 14 miles south of Heber City. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
HEBER CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!

If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

High winds cause ski lift closures in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Ski lifts are closing or being put on hold due to high winds along the Wasatch Front. Brighton Resort has closed the Great Western lift for the day and Park City Mountain Resort has put Orange Bubbles Express and Red Pine Gondola on hold. Additionally,...
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Car accident in Willard City causes power outage

WILLARD CITY. Utah — A crash between a city snowplow and car resulted in downed power lines Tuesday morning. According to Perry City Police Chief Scott Hancey, police were dispatched at 6:44 a.m. to 750 North and Main St. Hancey reported that a Willard City snowplow was headed northbound...
WILLARD, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ski Utah announces this season’s best powder day yet

SALT LAKE CITY — This ski season has seen frigid temperatures and plenty of snow. However, something is in the mix to lessen snow densities, making for the perfect powder day. Ski Utah is calling it a Powder Alert. A Powder Alert means there is 80% forecaster confidence in...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Quick thinking neighbors prevent spread of fire in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Utah — A Mapleton family escaped a fire on their property thanks to some alert neighbors. According to a press release, the Mapleton Utah Police Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the area of 700 East Maple Street. The call came in just before 3 a.m.
MAPLETON, UT
cityweekly.net

Salt Lake City area New Year's Eve activities

After a couple of particularly weird years, 2022 felt ... normal-er? Normal-ish? There was no question most people were happy to kick 2020 and 2021 in the ass on the way out the door, and certainly plenty of folks will still feel that way about the year we're now wrapping up. But some might be feeling at least a bit more celebratory. And while there is still plenty of cause for being cautious about group gatherings in the middle of the COVID/RSV/seasonal flu maelstrom, it feels like we have at least a better sense of how to do these things sensibly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

