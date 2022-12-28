Read full article on original website
hebervalleyradio.com
Winter Storm Advisory For Wasatch Back Friday Morning
WASATCH BACK, Utah-The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Wasatch Back from 5:00 am Friday-5:00 am Monday January 2. Heavy snow is possible with total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches possible. Locally, higher amounts are possible in the Park City area although Heber City and Wasatch County are included in the advisory as well.
KSLTV
Snowplow driver makes ammends after hitting sentimental mailbox
It’s already been quite the winter for snowplow drivers in Utah. Constant snowstorms have kept them busy. “It has been a heck of a start. We’re burning through some salt,” Mike Gladbach, who is Sandy’s Public Works Director said. No matter how much salt it takes,...
Southern Utah hit by winter thunderstorms as snow blankets Wasatch Mountains
How much snow did ski resorts get? Did it snow in Southern Utah? Where is there avalanche danger?
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
1 dead, others injured in Mountain View Corridor crash
A 30-year-old man has died following a three-vehicle crash on Utah 85 freeway on Thursday, Dec. 29, around 2 p.m.
Skier injured at Deer Valley Resort transferred by Airmed helicopter
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District responded to a report of a skier injured at Deer Valley Resort this afternoon, who was later transferred by helicopter for […]
hebervalleyradio.com
Crash on US 40 Near Heber City Thursday Morning
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Thursday, UDOT reported a crash on eastbound US 40 at milepost 35 14 miles south of Heber City. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
kjzz.com
UHP: Road deaths dropped to zero during 2022 Christmas; reckless speeders almost triple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol on Thursday released its highway statistics for the days before and after Christmas this year, with four days of information on how many people were pulled over for speeding, how many were cited for not wearing seat belts, and how many people died on Utah's roadways.
cityweekly.net
Remember to Shovel the Snow, It's the Law!
If you're tired of those song lyrics—"The weather outside is frightful"—sorry, there's more snow coming. And let's all pray for more, more and more to break that drought!. In the meantime, are you a good property owner who shovels your sidewalks as soon as the snow lets up? Or are you a lazy one who just lets people trudge through your snow and ice to get to where they're going?
kslnewsradio.com
High winds cause ski lift closures in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Ski lifts are closing or being put on hold due to high winds along the Wasatch Front. Brighton Resort has closed the Great Western lift for the day and Park City Mountain Resort has put Orange Bubbles Express and Red Pine Gondola on hold. Additionally,...
kslnewsradio.com
Car accident in Willard City causes power outage
WILLARD CITY. Utah — A crash between a city snowplow and car resulted in downed power lines Tuesday morning. According to Perry City Police Chief Scott Hancey, police were dispatched at 6:44 a.m. to 750 North and Main St. Hancey reported that a Willard City snowplow was headed northbound...
kslnewsradio.com
Pole fire causes power outage affecting thousands in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A pole fire knocked out the power to thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers on Tuesday afternoon. The company reported the outage to be in the Salt Lake City and Millcreek areas. A spokesman for RMP told KSL that the outage originally impacted 3,000 customers....
kjzz.com
Nearly 2000 customers left without power after several pole fires across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A series of power outages were affecting hundreds of customers Tuesday evening across several parts of Utah after multiple pole fires were reported in the areas. At approximately 5 p.m., officials with Rocky Mountain Power tweeted they were aware of power outages impacting customers...
Utah couple takes 13-hour road trip home with 3 strangers after canceled flight
Widespread flight cancellations across the United States led one North Salt Lake couple to team up with some people they had never met to get home for the holidays.
kslnewsradio.com
Ski Utah announces this season’s best powder day yet
SALT LAKE CITY — This ski season has seen frigid temperatures and plenty of snow. However, something is in the mix to lessen snow densities, making for the perfect powder day. Ski Utah is calling it a Powder Alert. A Powder Alert means there is 80% forecaster confidence in...
ksl.com
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines customers' luggage stranded at Salt Lake International Airport
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone who often travels through airports knows that feeling. Waiting and hoping your luggage shows up at baggage claim can test even the most patient person. And it's a relief when you see it. "I finally got my bag," said Donna Stackman. "I never thought...
kslnewsradio.com
Quick thinking neighbors prevent spread of fire in Mapleton
MAPLETON, Utah — A Mapleton family escaped a fire on their property thanks to some alert neighbors. According to a press release, the Mapleton Utah Police Department was dispatched to a garage fire in the area of 700 East Maple Street. The call came in just before 3 a.m.
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake City area New Year's Eve activities
After a couple of particularly weird years, 2022 felt ... normal-er? Normal-ish? There was no question most people were happy to kick 2020 and 2021 in the ass on the way out the door, and certainly plenty of folks will still feel that way about the year we're now wrapping up. But some might be feeling at least a bit more celebratory. And while there is still plenty of cause for being cautious about group gatherings in the middle of the COVID/RSV/seasonal flu maelstrom, it feels like we have at least a better sense of how to do these things sensibly.
kjzz.com
14-year-old boy from Orem stuck in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A 14-year-old boy from Orem was stuck in Chicago alone after his Southwest flight was canceled. Carden Astel was headed from Utah to South Carolina to see his dad, stepmom and their dogs. The travel from Utah to Chicago was fine, but once Carden arrived...
Ice climber falls 40 feet at Bridal Veil Falls
An ice climber fell 40 feet while climbing east of Bridal Veil Falls, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
