5 Best Seafood Restaurants in SacramentoBryan DijkhuizenSacramento, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Jae Crowder Update: Suns 'Remain Engaged', Utah's Greed Prevents Three-Team Swap
We have yet to hear anything official on the Jae Crowder front, but NBA insider Shams Charania says a deal was nearly complete for the power forward.
Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks discussed blockbuster 3-team trade
The Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks have been connected to plenty of NBA trade rumors since the offseason,
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans announce sellout crowd for Wednesday and Friday contests against Minnesota and Philadelphia
The New Orleans Pelicans today announced that the team’s upcoming home games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers are sold out. A limited amount of visiting team returns may be available. Tipoffs are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 28 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 30 at the Smoothie King Center.
FOX Sports
Minnesota visits Milwaukee following Antetokounmpo's 45-point game
Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (22-12, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the Minnesota Timberwolves after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 45 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 119-113 overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks are 14-3 on their home court. Milwaukee...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Acknowledges That L.A. "Can't Replace" Anthony Davis
The Lakers have gone 2-4 since Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup
Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez on Sacramento’s 127-126 win over the Denver Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – While filling in for Mike Brown, who is away from the team in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez talks about splitting the two game series with the Nuggets with Wednesday’s 127-126 victory over Denver, having Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb, the performance from […]
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez can be NBA head coach
Sacramento Kings associate head coach Jordi Fernandez gets high marks from Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.
KJ Simpson puts up 31 as Colorado nips Stanford
KJ Simpson capped a career-best, 31-point performance with a go-ahead layup with 17.6 seconds remaining and two subsequent free throws,
FOX Sports
Tatum and the Celtics host the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (21-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (25-10, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Los Angeles. He's fifth in the league averaging 31.1 points per game. The Celtics are 14-5 on their home court. Boston has...
FOX Sports
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
HipHopDX.com
Drake Taunts Los Angeles Clippers Championship Drought After Social Media Jab
Toronto, Canada - Drake was feeling a bit salty earlier this week after watching his hometown Toronto Raptors get defeated by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 6. Following the 124-113 victory on Tuesday night (December 27), the Clippers’ social media team took a jab at Drizzy with a post showing a pair of former Raptors Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell dapping up the 6 God after the game.
Chicago Bears eyeing Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren for team president job: report
The Chicago Bears have only had four team president's in the history of the franchise. Current Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has interviewed for the executive role.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
FOX Sports
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
Lakers Land Pistons’ Alec Burks In Bold Trade Scenario
If you dabble in hypothetical NBA trades, you’ve thought a lot about the Los Angeles Lakers. For a while, it was all about Westbrook. It felt like a foregone conclusion that the Lakers would move the former MVP, along with draft capital, for a monster win-now package. Recently, Westbrook...
Ja Morant hands out 17 assists, Grizz down Raptors
Ja Morant scored 13 of his 19 points in the third quarter and added a career-best 17 assists as the
