ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Chelsea Boss Graham Potter "Concerned" By Reece James Injury Setback

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4E78_0jwEEk0i00

James had looked sharp in his comeback game before feeling pain in his knee early in the second half.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter admitted that he and his medical staff were "concerned" after Reece James lasted just 53 minutes on his return from injury.

James started in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth 77 days after injuring his knee in a Champions League clash with AC Milan.

The 23-year-old right-back initially looked sharp on his comeback, touching the ball 62 times and recording two tackles, two shots and five crosses.

But James then felt pain in his knee early in the second half and asked to be substituted.

"It's the same area [as his previous injury], so we are concerned," Potter told reporters after the match.

"It's really too soon [to tell how bad it is]. We'll have to see over the next 24-48 hours. He felt something there and we will have to find out the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed.

"He's been really disappointed to miss the World Cup, of course. It was a huge blow to him. You could see today his quality and what he brings to the team.

"He is a world-class player. You see it from the outside but not until you work with him do you see how good he is.

"He could play in any team in the world, and any team would miss him. The plan was to play 60 minutes today so now he's disappointed, of course.

"We hope it's not as bad as it was and he can have a speedy recovery."

Reece James pictured shaking hands with manager Graham Potter after being subbed off during Chelsea's 2-0 win over Bournemouth

IMAGO/Sportimage/Paul Terry

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Yardbarker

Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder

Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Post Register

Man United beats Forest 3-0, but Ten Hag wants a new striker

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — As Erik ten Hag confirmed Manchester United's ongoing search for a new striker, his existing ones made up for Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial struck first-half goals in the game at Old Trafford...
Yardbarker

Real Madrid ready to ramp up their interest in Manchester United star

Real Madrid are ready to ramp up their interest in Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho. Garnacho is set to leave the club at the end of the season if Manchester United fail to agree a new deal with the Argentinian. The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene this season, popping up with vital goals and impressive performances.
Yardbarker

Manchester City Move Back Up To Second Place With Victory Against Leeds United

Manchester City came away from Elland Road with all three points thanks to a late first half goal and two in the second half. The Premier League Champions have leapfrogged Newcastle United in the table to go back to second place, five points behind their main rivals for the crown Arsenal.
Yardbarker

Chelsea leading the chase for 23-year-old Arsenal target

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister. According to journalist Gaston Edul , Chelsea will face competition from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid for the 23-year-old Brighton midfielder. Apparently, the Blues are leading the chase for the Brighton midfielder and it will be interesting to see...
SB Nation

Klopp Talk: “No New Injury Problems” for Leicester City Match

When Liverpool face off against Leicester City on Friday in their second Premier League match following the restart of the season, Jürgen Klopp expects to have the same team available to him that faced Aston Villa earlier in the week with one key addition. That addition will be Ibrahima...
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Leeds United v Manchester City

Manchester City successfully dispatched Liverpool from the Carabao Cup on their full return following the World Cup break. Now, City are in Yorkshire to restart their Premier League campaign. Our City Collective have their ideas as to how this match will go. Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue. City...
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy