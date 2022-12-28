Chelsea Boss Graham Potter "Concerned" By Reece James Injury Setback

James had looked sharp in his comeback game before feeling pain in his knee early in the second half.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter admitted that he and his medical staff were "concerned" after Reece James lasted just 53 minutes on his return from injury.

James started in Tuesday's 2-0 win over Bournemouth 77 days after injuring his knee in a Champions League clash with AC Milan.

The 23-year-old right-back initially looked sharp on his comeback, touching the ball 62 times and recording two tackles, two shots and five crosses.

But James then felt pain in his knee early in the second half and asked to be substituted.

"It's the same area [as his previous injury], so we are concerned," Potter told reporters after the match.

"It's really too soon [to tell how bad it is]. We'll have to see over the next 24-48 hours. He felt something there and we will have to find out the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed.

"He's been really disappointed to miss the World Cup, of course. It was a huge blow to him. You could see today his quality and what he brings to the team.

"He is a world-class player. You see it from the outside but not until you work with him do you see how good he is.

"He could play in any team in the world, and any team would miss him. The plan was to play 60 minutes today so now he's disappointed, of course.

"We hope it's not as bad as it was and he can have a speedy recovery."