Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after falling through ice while walking on a frozen lake in northern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Arizona's Woods Canyon Lake. Photo courtesy of KPNX

A woman and two men fell through the ice on Monday night at Woods Canyon Lake , which is located about 34 miles east of Payson. The lake is usually closed for the winter, according to sheriff's deputies who said the group was taking some photos when they fell in.

"Responding deputies and fire units were able to pull the female from the water and administer life saving measures but were unsuccessful," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The bodies of the missing men were recovered on Tuesday after a dive team conducted an expanded search and found them under 10 to 12 feet of water, according to KPNX.

The two men were identified as Narayana Muddana, 49 and Gokul Mediseti, 47. The female victim was identified as Haritha Muddana, according to the sheriff's office.

All three victims lived in Chandler, Ariz., but were originally from India, officials said.

