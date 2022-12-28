ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three dead after falling through ice on Arizona lake

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Three people are dead after falling through ice while walking on a frozen lake in northern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Arizona's Woods Canyon Lake. Photo courtesy of KPNX

A woman and two men fell through the ice on Monday night at Woods Canyon Lake , which is located about 34 miles east of Payson. The lake is usually closed for the winter, according to sheriff's deputies who said the group was taking some photos when they fell in.

"Responding deputies and fire units were able to pull the female from the water and administer life saving measures but were unsuccessful," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The bodies of the missing men were recovered on Tuesday after a dive team conducted an expanded search and found them under 10 to 12 feet of water, according to KPNX.

The two men were identified as Narayana Muddana, 49 and Gokul Mediseti, 47. The female victim was identified as Haritha Muddana, according to the sheriff's office.

All three victims lived in Chandler, Ariz., but were originally from India, officials said.

Pecos Bill
1d ago

Apparently they weren't apprised of the Thinness of the ice in those parts. Even if it freezes for multiple days. Still not a good idea to get out on the ice because of the layers in between the frozen portions. Ice and air....May they all Rest In Piece...

John Glenn
1d ago

It’s preventable or non preventable but in this case it was definitely preventable. Use the brain that God gave you. When in doubt keep your feet dry. You are not as tough as you think you are and can die just like anyone else.

Marilyn Hoftey
1d ago

I lived on a lake for over 10 years...& every year several people fell through the ice & some died. If there are underwater streams running below the ice, it won't matter how thick the ice is a few inches/ feet away you could fall through. There is never a guarantee.

