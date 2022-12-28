Read full article on original website
Southwest stock sinks as airline delays, cancellations continue
Southwest Airlines scrapped over 12,000 flights over the busy Christmas travel weekend and says it will operate on a reduced schedule for the next several days.
'Harry & Meghan' Netflix mansion on the market in Montecito for $33 million
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the $33.5 million Mediterranean-style mansion near Santa Barbara as the setting for their six-part Netflix docuseries.
Buttigieg says Southwest must compensate customers after 'system failure'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Southwest Airlines must compensate travelers for canceled flights, lodging and meal expenses this week.
Millionaire Investors Think Stocks Will Fall in 2023 — but It Could Be a Big Buying Opportunity for You
Investors are historically pessimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. But the upside is that the new year could prove to be a great buying opportunity for stocks, especially for younger investors. The S&P 500, a benchmark for U.S. stocks, is down about 19% so far this year, and...
Goldman Sachs plans to cut thousands of workers. Here are the other major US companies that have made cuts in 2022, from Amazon to Twitter.
Goldman Sachs has become the latest major company with plans to slash its headcount as business growth slows and costs increase.
CNBC
IBM beat all its large-cap tech peers in 2022 as investors shunned growth for safety
IBM is up 6% in 2022, topping every large-cap tech stock. The company has bolstered its consulting business with small acquisitions and cozied up to fast-growing cloud providers Amazon and Microsoft. IBM generated $752 million in free cash flow in the latest quarter and paid out $1.5 billion in dividends.
AOL Corp
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NASDAQ
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
US stocks won't fall sharply in 2023 like Wall Street giants expect — because the weak dollar will juice earnings, a top strategist says
Wall Street giants like Morgan Stanley expect US stocks to crash over 20% next year. But Carson Group's Ryan Detrick thinks equities could rally thanks to declines in the dollar. That could be a tailwind for US companies as it supports overseas earnings, the strategist said. Wall Street's top banks...
Short-sellers make $15 billion betting against Tesla as shares in Elon Musk's company sink by 70% this year
Investors made $15 billion by betting that shares in Tesla would fall this year, per S3 Partners. The value of Elon Musk's company has sunk by almost 70% from its November 2021 peak. Musk has refused to draw a link between Tesla's decline and his takeover of Twitter. Short-sellers made...
A billionaire investor who calls himself an ‘optimist’ is leaning short on stocks for this reason
David Tepper worries central banks will be forced to continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation in 2023, setting up stocks for a rough year.
Some US security officials are considering calling for TikTok owner ByteDance to sell US unit, report says
Some members of the US government's security apparatus are considering the possibility amid "security concerns," the Wall Street Journal reported.
American Airlines says it will cap fares for some cities amid Southwest's high rate of cancelations
American Airlines said it would be putting caps on fares for certain cities to help travelers reach their destinations amid Southwest's high rate of cancelations.
Nvidia Stock: When Long-Term Investors Might Consider Buying
Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report stock made a monstrous move off the October lows, but lately the shares have been under pressure. At the stock’s high on Dec. 13, Nvidia shares were up 74% from the 52-week low made two months prior, on Oct. 13. The stock has...
Goldman Sachs plans to cut bonuses for senior employees - report
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group's (GS.N) bonus pool for senior employees is expected to shrink by as much as half, news platform Semafor reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Company recalling blood pressure pills because of potential impurity presence
The potential presence of a nitrosamine impurity has prompted Lupin Pharmaceuticals to issue a recall of some blood pressure medication, per an announcement.
Billionaire investors Dan Loeb and Cliff Asness tear into Cathie Wood after the Ark chief defends her valuation methods
Loeb and Asness pounced after Wood suggested some investors who prize profits may be too focused on the short term.
Top Democratic congresswoman has up to $1 million in fund tied to Cayman Islands
Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., who was recently selected to lead Democrats' 2024 House election effort, has up to $1 million tied up with a hedge fund operating in the Cayman Islands.
Real estate in 2023: Best, worst locations to move to in the new year
Experts offer insights into what parts of the country are best to move to if you're looking to get the most bang for your buck in the real estate market in 2023.
New corporate stock buyback tax poised to take effect in 2023: What to know
The 1% tax on share repurchases passed by Democrats earlier this year begins in January, but many companies say they remain unfazed by the new penalty.
