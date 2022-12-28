After 24 hours of ‘mayhem,’ Redmond Mustangs of Washington complete wild journey to join Les Schwab Invitational field

By Dan Brood | Photos by Leon Neuschwander

It’s said that everything happens for a reason.

It’s also said that timing is everything.

Heck, one more: Alexander Graham Bell said that when one door closes, another opens.

While those things might or might not be true, the Redmond (Wash.) boys basketball team doesn’t care — the Mustangs just wanted to play basketball in a tournament with some high-level competition.

Well, due to a cluster of circumstance, they got their wish.

Redmond was all set to play in the Bambauer Classic Tournament in San Francisco, but early Monday, their flight to San Francisco was canceled, and no other flights were available. But on Tuesday, the Mustangs instead found themselves playing in the prestigious Les Schwab Invitational at Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Ore., and they were pretty darn happy about it.

First round recap

“We’re definitely looking to have fun,” Redmond senior guard Ethan Tung said after the Mustangs faced Beaverton in a first-round tournament game Tuesday . “And we’re looking forward to getting to compete against some really good teams.”

“Oh, this is very important. We need to be playing some really good competition,” Redmond junior guard Kyle Paddleford said. “We’re just looking to get better and get closer as a team.”

“This is really important,” Redmond coach Todd Rubin said. “We would have lost several games, because it would have been hard to make up games in January for us, to find opponents that didn’t have a full schedule. We also have two or three league games a week starting in January, so it would have been pretty tough.”

A spot in the Les Schwab Invitational opened Monday when Brophy Prep, out of Phoenix, Ariz., had its scheduled Monday flight to Portland canceled, and the Broncos were unable to make alternative travel plans to head north.

“We have staff that goes and picks up the teams at the airport. We were on the phone with the coach (of Brophy Prep) and he said that they had been stuck in the airport for six or seven hours,” said John McCallum, president of Prime Time Sports and tournament organizer of the Les Schwab Invitational. “Then, someone from the airlines came up and told them, ‘That’s it — the flight is canceled.’ And they were told they wouldn’t be able to get up here until Thursday, so it wasn’t going to work out.”

That left everyone facing an unfortunate situation.

“It was very disappointing and very sad,” McCallum said. “I talked with a couple of parents, and tears were shed.”

Meanwhile, about 15 miles east of Seattle, the Redmond squad was going through its own hardship and disappointment.

“It was pretty crazy. Our flight (to California) was supposed to be at 6 a.m., so we were staying up,” Tung said. “I was staying up all night, just waiting, waiting, waiting. Finally, I went to sleep, woke up and found out our flight was canceled, so San Fran was just gone.”

“We found out yesterday that we weren’t going to the tournament in San Francisco, and it was mayhem,” Paddleford said.

Well, maybe not quite complete mayhem, but things were looking desperate — the Mustangs wanted to go on a trip and, of course, play some basketball.

“Our flight got canceled, and they couldn’t get us out there until Wednesday, so we would have missed two or three games in a four-game tournament. So, it was not really workable,” Rubin said. “So, then we decided to look for games and tournaments locally, around Seattle. Then we reached out here. We were just looking at tournaments in the Portland area and the Seattle area, seeing if they had teams that couldn’t make it there, if their flights were canceled, because we were just hoping to get into one.”

Redmond reached out to McCallum.

“I started getting a bunch of texts from an area code I wasn’t familiar with,” McCallum said. “It was from the Redmond team, and they said, ‘We heard you had a team, or maybe two, that couldn’t make it, and we’ll do anything we can to be in that tournament.’”

There were still some criteria that needed to be met.

“I told them that it’s a four-game tournament, and they said, ‘We have four games we can play,’” McCallum said. “It was all like a blessing and a curse at the same time.”

On the Redmond side of things, that blessing became a reality Monday afternoon.

“We found out about 24 hours ago,” Rubin said of when the Mustangs were notified they were in the LSI.

“We literally found out that we got into this tournament yesterday, at about 3 p.m.,” Paddleford said.

“It was a bummer for all of us,” Tung said of missing the tournament in San Francisco. “So, we show up to practice, and coach tells us, ‘Hey, we’ve got a couple options. We can just practice, or there’s this tournament, the Les Schwab Invitational.’ We found out literally at practice yesterday. It was pretty much on the spot.”

Nobody had to tell the Redmond players just how prestigious the Les Schwab Invitational is .

“Yes, I’ve known about this tournament for a while now. We’re excited about it. This is a one-of-a-kind experience,” Tung said. “Being here is definitely important. It’s a national-exposure tournament. It’s going to be fun to play against high-level teams and watch high-level teams play. No matter what happens, we’re going to walk out of here knowing what we have to work on.”

“Oh yeah, I know a lot about this tournament ,” Paddleford said. “It’s a really popular tournament.”

So, without much time for preparation — but, luckily, no flight to book — the Redmond squad started its trek south Tuesday morning.

“We were like, ‘We’ll drive down there tomorrow, suit up and go play,’” Rubin said. “We arrived at about 1:30 today, so it was out of the car and into the gym and we went right into our pregame preparation.”

“We left this morning at 9 a.m. It was a nice drive. It was pretty rainy, but it was nice to get out of the state,” Tung said. “We got here, grabbed lunch, and it was straight to the gym.”

With their legs maybe not even totally loose following the long drive, the Mustangs certainly didn’t face an easy task, facing Beaverton in the 3 p.m. first-round contest. The Beavers, who entered with a 6-2 record, in addition to being the No. 2 team in the preseason Class 6A coaches poll, ran to a 69-38 win over Redmond , which moved to 3-4 with the setback.

But the Mustangs certainly seemed to have some bright moments in the contest.

“Obviously, there are things we need to work on, but I thought we played pretty well as a team,” said Paddleford, who scored a team-high 12 points. “We played against a really good team.”

“We knew coming into this tournament that we’d be going up against some top high school teams,” said Tung, who scored eight points. “To see those high-level teams that play at a fast pace and play with a lot of skill, it’s all about being able to match them. I think we did that a little too late in this game, but for sure, it’s something we can build off of.”

Paddleford scored all 12 of his points on 3-pointers, going 4 for 4 from beyond the arc in the first half. Tung scored eight of his nine points in a span of 5 minutes and 54 second in the third quarter.

The Mustangs also got six points, two rebounds and two steals from senior forward Josh Roof. Sophomore guard Nicholas Schneider added three points and a team-high three assists. Sophomore Diego Alvarez and junior Brice Davis each scored three points.

“This tournament is a good one. It’s very high-quality basketball,” Rubin said. “So, now that we’ve got our feet wet, we’re hoping that we’ll compete a little bit better.”

But for the Mustangs, getting a chance to participate in the Les Schwab Invitational is about more than just getting a chance to compete against some very talented opponents.

“It’s about team building for us. No one on our team has been on a trip like this before, because of COVID, so this is their first out-of-town tournament, and it’s really fun for them,” Rubin said.

“Off the court, we’re looking to bond as a team. We’ll spend four days together and there’s some major benefits to that. Basketball-wise, we’re down here and we know we’re not going to win a bunch of games, but we want to compete and work hard, run our offense, work on some defensive things and play some really good teams, so we’re prepared to play the really good teams in our league.”

—

Get ready for LSI 2022