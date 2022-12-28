Wyoming Borough Council will hold a special meeting this evening. It will focus on the proposed ordinance to disband the Wyoming Borough Police Department effective just before midnight on December 31. When it happens the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department will be appointed the new police force in the borough. 5 area police departments- Exeter, Exeter Township, West Pittston, West Wyoming and Wyoming are merging to make up the new department. D.F. Pace, who served 22 years with the Philadelphia Police Department will be the Chief of the Police for the new department. The public is invited to attend tonight's meeting at 6 at the Wyoming Borough Building.

WYOMING, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO