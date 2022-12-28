Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Catasauqua doubles property taxes, cites past mismanagement
CATASAUQUA, Pa. – Citing past mismanagement and unbalanced budgets, Catasauqua Borough Council voted in a special meeting Thursday to double the tax rate for residents from 7.35 mills to 15.05 mills. The increase, councilmembers say, will allow them to "fix" problems not previously addressed by borough management. The increase...
Luzerne County Council set to vote on $380,000 sale of West Pittston residence
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The purchase offer for a West Pittston residential property owned by Luzerne County is $380,000, according to a new agenda posting for Tuesday’s special county council meeting that was scheduled to vote on the sale. Located at 1200 Susquehanna Ave.,...
Proposed ordinance would regulate number of unrelated roommates
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A controversy is unfolding in a Carbon County community and it all has to do with the updating of the borough’s zoning laws. Questions and concerns are being raised about what is contained in a preliminary draft proposal as it pertains to so-called “functional families.” Jim Thorpe borough officials […]
Aldi, CenterPoint South and more: New projects underway or planned in region
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A mini-business park along River Road in Jenkins Township brings the prospect of new businesses and jobs, although there are concerns about what it will mean for traffic in the immediate area. In Wilkes-Barre Township, meanwhile, redevelopment of the former Kmart...
WFMZ-TV Online
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
Meet the new Mayor of Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — He's a familiar face around the area. From Vice president and Executive Director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce to working at his Alma Mater, East Stroudsburg University, and even helping start Pridefest, Michael Moreno has been busy in this area for years. "That's really what...
I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to an I-Team investigation into a cockroach-infested senior citizen apartment building in West Hazleton, is now prompting action by borough officials. Eyewitness News showed viewers the problems on Wednesday inside the West Hazleton Senior Apartments on West Monroe Avenue. Residents say they’re being inundated with cockroaches and […]
Fire company in Sunbury gets creative raising funds for new equipment
SUNBURY, Pa. — The Lower Augusta Volunteer Fire Department covers a rural part of Northumberland County just outside of Sunbury. In the last few months, the department has brought on eight new volunteer firefighters, and those new firefighters need gear. "In the fire service, gear is several thousands of...
happeningsmagazinepa.com
Malcolm’s Haircutters
Malcolm’s salons offer on-trend quality hair services at an affordable price for men, women and children, including the latest cuts and thermal styling, specialty as well as traditional color services, conditioning techniques, special occasion styles and several quick hair services. Tanning and make-up services are offered in select locations. All salons also offer professional-quality hair care products for clients to use at home, including lines formulated just for men and the exclusive Malcolm’s line of hair care products.
New transitional housing for women opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — For the past five years, Jen Robinson of Lehighton has been homeless, moving around from place to place. That is until she landed at Peaceful Knights, a new women's transitional living shelter on 1st Street. "I've been sleeping on couches and bed hoping and being in...
pahomepage.com
After 35 years WBRE Scranton mailman retires
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. 37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg. 37 life-size snowmen take over Stroudsburg. Homeless shelter reopens after burst pipe repairs. Homeless shelter...
Montour County mobile home park water woes
COOPER TOWNSHIP MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Montour County mobile home park say they have had it with the ongoing water problems and reached out to the I-Team for help after they claim their concerns were not being addressed by property management. Eyewitness News spoke with residents who are frustrated, disgusted, and some […]
wdiy.org
Coopersburg | What's in a Name?
On this episode of What's in a Name?, Mike Flynn is back with another exploration of Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Lehigh County borough of Coopersburg. To gain more insight, Mike speaks with Doris Clegg, President of the Coopersburg Historical Society, who talks about how the residents renamed the town of Fryberg in honor of Peter Cooper. He also speaks with the historical society's Vice President Anna Ellenberger about the borough's history with the cattle business, memorialized in Coopersburg's cow statue.
Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County
Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect in Idaho student killings arrested in Monroe County; was DeSales University graduate
MOSCOW, Id. — A suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students was apprehended in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Bryan Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on four first-degree murder charges after his arrest at a home in Chestnuthill Township, according to court paperwork. He is also charged with burglary.
Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
FOX43.com
Pennsylvania man arrested in connection with murder of 4 University of Idaho students
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old man was arrested today in the Pocono Mountains in connection with the murders of four students at the University of Idaho. According to Monroe County officials, the suspect is Bryan Kohberger, of Albrightsville. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kohberger, according to a statement saying...
Disbanding local police force for regional department
Wyoming Borough Council will hold a special meeting this evening. It will focus on the proposed ordinance to disband the Wyoming Borough Police Department effective just before midnight on December 31. When it happens the new Wyoming Area Regional Police Department will be appointed the new police force in the borough. 5 area police departments- Exeter, Exeter Township, West Pittston, West Wyoming and Wyoming are merging to make up the new department. D.F. Pace, who served 22 years with the Philadelphia Police Department will be the Chief of the Police for the new department. The public is invited to attend tonight's meeting at 6 at the Wyoming Borough Building.
Lane restriction Thursday on Lewisburg River Bridge
Montandon, Pa. — Lane restrictions will be in place Thursday, Dec. 29 on the Lewisburg River Bridge as a PennDOT crew replaces light bulbs. The restriction will be in place from 8 to 11 a.m. on Route 45 in Union County and at the intersection with Route 405 in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work is expected to be completed in just one day, weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
