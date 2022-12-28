ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Treasury yields climb as investors consider economic outlook for 2023

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Tuesday as markets reopened after Monday's Christmas holiday and investors looked ahead to 2023. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. The move in bond yields put pressure on growth stocks, dragging down technology shares and the...
Traders Magazine

Outlook 2023: Peter Gargone, n-Tier Financial Services

Peter Gargone is Founder and CEO of n-Tier Financial Services. What were the key themes for your business in 2022?. The growth of our business in 2022 reflected a truism across the industry, which is an ever-increasing focus on regulatory reporting compliance. And the reason is apparent – the complexity of the challenge and the financial and reputational costs of failure are only going up. n-Tier saw more demand than ever for our entire suite of US regulatory reporting solutions – CAT, CAIS, LOPR, TRACE and EBS to name a few – with the last being a perfect example of why so many firms remain focused on this space. Even though CAT will eventually replace Blue Sheets for equities and listed options, EBS inquiries and enforcement have not slowed. With regulators growing more sophisticated and deploying new tactics to identify reporting issues and discrepancies, brokers recognize that they can’t afford to take their eye off the ball.
NASDAQ

3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023

Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
ValueWalk

Annuity Market Will Cool In 2023 As Interest Costs Soar: Expert Forecast

A tumbling stock market and higher interest rates are forcing consumers to buy annuities. According to LIMRA, a trade group for the insurance industry, annuity sales in the third quarter of 2022 approached $80 billion, just beating the $79.4 billion record set in Q2. It’s an impressive 27% increase over last year.
Zacks.com

3 Beaten-Down Drug Stocks Poised for a Turnaround in 2023

The drug and the biotech sector took a beating in 2022, despite showing signs of revival early on, as increasing interest rates, rising inflation and an uncertain macro environment had an adverse impact on major economies. As the pandemic lost steam, demand for COVID-19 treatments declined, thereby impacting the top line of the companies, which had successfully developed treatments to combat the spread or were developing treatments for the same.
NASDAQ

Financial Sector Update for 12/28/2022: ARBK,GLXY.TO,ING,MHLD

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.2% while the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was rising 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.9% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was slipping 0.6% after data Wednesday showed pending home sales fell for a sixth month in a row in November, dropping 4% from the previous month compared with market expectations for 0.5% decline.
Zacks.com

3 Solid Funds to Buy Amid Persisting Market Volatility

Markets are about to close one of the worst years in recent times, as fears of an impending recession loom large on the U.S. economy. The Fed has hinted at additional rate hikes through 2023, which has alarmed investors and is taking a toll on stocks. Even though inflation has...
The Associated Press

Mortgage rates' rise has led to wide gap with US bond yields

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Economists are baffled by a wider-than-usual divergence between long-term mortgage rates and the yield on the benchmark U.S. government bond that is driving a sharp rise in borrowing costs and helping to torpedo the U.S. housing market this year. The gap, or spread, between the 10-year Treasury yield and the average rate on a 30-year mortgage widened this year as inflation hit the highest level in decades and the Fed began raising interest rates and taking other steps aimed at taming surging prices. This spread has historically averaged around 170 basis points a month, but between March and October it averaged about 240 basis points, according to Federal Reserve data. In October, the spread widened to 292 points, the biggest monthly gap since August 1986. “The spread between the 10-year Treasury and the mortgage rate is exceptionally wide, abnormal,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors said last week. “If we had a narrowing, or say, a normal spread condition, today’s mortgage rate could be 5.7%.”
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
MySanAntonio

Credit market cracks widen as distressed debt nears $650 billion

Multiple stress points are emerging in credit markets after years of excess, from banks stuck with piles of buyout debt, a pension blowup in the UK and real estate troubles in China and South Korea. With cheap money becoming a thing of the past, those may just be the start....
NASDAQ

Financial Sector Update for 12/29/2022: FAS, XLF, FAZ, BITF, GS, JPM

Financial stocks were increasing premarket Thursday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ticking up 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) climbed more than 1%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was declining 1.9%. Bitfarms (BITF) said Emiliano Grodzki has resigned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy