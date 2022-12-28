Peter Gargone is Founder and CEO of n-Tier Financial Services. What were the key themes for your business in 2022?. The growth of our business in 2022 reflected a truism across the industry, which is an ever-increasing focus on regulatory reporting compliance. And the reason is apparent – the complexity of the challenge and the financial and reputational costs of failure are only going up. n-Tier saw more demand than ever for our entire suite of US regulatory reporting solutions – CAT, CAIS, LOPR, TRACE and EBS to name a few – with the last being a perfect example of why so many firms remain focused on this space. Even though CAT will eventually replace Blue Sheets for equities and listed options, EBS inquiries and enforcement have not slowed. With regulators growing more sophisticated and deploying new tactics to identify reporting issues and discrepancies, brokers recognize that they can’t afford to take their eye off the ball.

