Manatee County, FL

Tedderman johns
1d ago

If you leave your car unlocked with an unsecured firearm inside and it gets stolen you should be charged. Remember Teddy Niziol.

King Cobra.
1d ago

Irresponsible gun owners should be charged with negligence if gun is stolen and more if used in a crime. And to think the guv wants them armed and open carry. Geeez. One moron leading the rest

Lynn Martinez
1d ago

people are just plain stupid and lazy. charge them if their firearm is stolen from an unlocked vehicle

