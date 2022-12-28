School bus safety is not something that should be taken lightly, but in the past five years, over four thousand vehicles have been reported to not stop for school vehicles in the state of Minnesota. That’s why the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, has issued a grant that will see Bemidji Area School buses be outfitted with high-quality cameras, meant to help report and decrease these instances.

