lptv.org
Leech Lake Health Division Looks to Expand Food Security in 2023
With the giving season around, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe are looking to contribute by giving away free food. The distribution events began earlier this year and saw a growth thanks to grants and local amish producers. Starting at 10 A.M. and going until 2 P.M., the free food distribution is a weekly event in Cass Lake.
lptv.org
Park Rapids Citizens Join Effort to Support Ukraine
A call to action can be a powerful thing, and for the right cause people can move mountains in a heartbeat. For David Leckie, seeing a veteran’s camping demonstration titled, “Operation Sleepout” meant to raise awareness towards conditions in Ukraine, was his call to action, as for the past week, Leckie has been personally transporting donated items from the Park Rapids area all the way to Fargo, North Dakota, where “Operation Sleepout” is taking place.
lptv.org
Lutheran Social Services Provide Food and Friends in the Kitchen
While cooking may not be everybody’s bread and butter, local organizations are looking to make the activity just a little more accessible. By providing a space not only at the table but also in the kitchen, Lutheran Social Service’s program “Friends in the Kitchen” is teaming up with the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and Harmony Co-Op to offer free cooking classes for people 55 years and older who live with certain restrictions.
lptv.org
Sanford Center Anticipates Ending 2022 Under Budget With New Management
Bemidji’s Sanford Center experienced possibly its largest change this year with new leadership taking over. ASM Global took over management of the Sanford Center in March of this year. Having already seen success and dealt with growing pains with shows and community events, ASM Global is looking to continue this positive growth into the new year.
lptv.org
Christmas Day Fire Destroys Home Northwest of Bemidji
A fire on Christmas Day destroyed a home about 17 miles northwest of Bemidj, MN. Three people inside the home got out safely, but three pets died in the fire. Emergency workers responded to the fire on 16047 Grange Road Northwest around 4:14pm on Dec. 25, 2022. According to a...
lptv.org
Golden Apple: Bemdiji Area School Buses Receive State Camera Grant
School bus safety is not something that should be taken lightly, but in the past five years, over four thousand vehicles have been reported to not stop for school vehicles in the state of Minnesota. That’s why the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, has issued a grant that will see Bemidji Area School buses be outfitted with high-quality cameras, meant to help report and decrease these instances.
redlakenationnews.com
Nicole Marie Northbird
October 31, 1992 ~ December 22, 2022 (age 30) Nicole Marie Northbird, "Ginew Ikwe" meaning "Golden Eagle Woman", age 30, of the Eagle Clan, from Cass Lake, Minnesota began her journey to the spirit world with her family by her side at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, North Dakota on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022.
Wrapped Christmas present in Minnesota suspect's car contained $360K in meth, cocaine
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. – Members of a drug task force in northern Minnesota intercepted a very expensive Christmas present during a traffic stop last week.The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says agents with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force pulled over a 35-year-old man they had been investigating on Dec. 23 on U.S. Highway 71 South.After securing a search warrant, agents found a large box that was wrapped as a present inside his vehicle, containing 18 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 ounces of cocaine.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension values the illegal drugs seized at more than $650,000.WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.
kfgo.com
Man charged with multiple felonies, reached for loaded pistol during arrest
WADENA, Minn (KFGO) – An Isle, Minnesota man who law enforcement suspected of selling methamphetamine was arrested after a struggle with officers from multiple agencies on Tuesday. According to a release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr, officers and agents from the Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Police Department, and the...
lakesarearadio.net
More than 100 Grams of Methamphetamine Recovered after Traffic Stop in Nevis
NEVIS (KDLM) – More than 100 grams of methamphetamine were recovered after a traffic stop in Nevis, Tuesday. Hubbard County deputies stopped a car in Nevis township, Tuesday evening. After arresting the driver for drug DWI they discovered 118 grams of methamphetamine and almost $8,000 in cash in the vehicle.
