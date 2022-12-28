While cooking may not be everybody’s bread and butter, local organizations are looking to make the activity just a little more accessible. By providing a space not only at the table but also in the kitchen, Lutheran Social Service’s program “Friends in the Kitchen” is teaming up with the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and Harmony Co-Op to offer free cooking classes for people 55 years and older who live with certain restrictions.

